The only manager to breach the 90-point mark in the Premier League this decade who is not named Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp is Antonio Conte.Unlike his counterparts, he achieved that feat in his first season on these shores, in the much-marketed “most competitive league in the world”. It is has been curious, then, to witness the recasting of the Italian as Jose Mourinho’s slightly less evil, slightly less blockbuster, and slightly less credible twin.We live in mad times, but even still, this is quite an insane contortion. Here’s the short of it: Conte has won five league titles and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO