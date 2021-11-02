Archbishop Prays at Dia de los Muertos Celebration at Cemetery

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Archbishop Jose H. Gomez prayed for the departed during a Dia de los Muertos outdoor vigil prayer service at Calvary Cemetery in East Los Angeles.

“This evening we pray for all our faithful departed,” Gomez told the crowd, that included relatives of Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez of Indio who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in August.

“Our Christian hope is that God will wipe away all our tears. By faith we know that our loved ones have salvation. By faith we know that the holiness of heaven will be theirs.”

Traditional All Souls Day images were projected on a large scale on the exterior walls of the mausoleum.

The altars in the mausoleum courtyard will remain on display for public viewing from Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos, an All Souls Day celebration, is a vibrant faith-based tradition, when the life of the deceased is honored and celebrated through songs, prayer and altars.