League of Legends characters come to PUBG Mobile, thanks to Netflix’s Arcane

By Austen Goslin
Polygon
 6 days ago

League of Legends is crossing over into PUBG Mobile. To celebrate the release of Riot Games and Netflix’s League of Legends animated series, Arcane, various characters and items from the Runeterra universe are making their way to the mobile battle royale game....

www.polygon.com

