Colorado State

Here's The Best Colorado Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Zuri Anderson
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Guy Fieri 's road to Flavortown goes across America. The Food Network star has visited restaurants from coast to coast, putting the spotlight on local favorites and their delicious dishes.

Thousands of eateries have been on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives (DDD), and Fieri has made plenty of stops in the Centennial State . But with so many featured spots to choose from, what's the best of the best from Fieri's visits?

Delish has the answer for that. They pinpointed the best DDD-featured restaurant in every state, including Colorado! According to writers, the best spot that's been on the show is...

Foolish Craig's Cafe !

Not a chance you’ll “fahgeddabout” this. The Fahgeddaboutit Crepe with Grits

Posted by Foolish Craig's Cafe on Friday, August 27, 2021

"There's nothing foolish about Foolish Craig's Cafe, and if you ever find yourself in Boulder, Colorado, we recommend this DDD spot," according to Delish . "You're sure to have a delicious brunch thanks to its famous Bloody Marys, savory and sweet crepe dishes, and freshly baked bread (Guy was a fan of the oatmeal stout loaf )."

You can find Foolish Crag's Cafe at 1611 Pearl Street in Boulder. They offer dine-in, pickup and delivery.

Click here to see Delish's full list. If you want to see every Denver restaurant that's been on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, click here .

