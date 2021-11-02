CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Next for World Leaders After COP26 Commitments to Abate Climate Change

 6 days ago

Rachel Cleetus, the policy director and lead economist of the climate and energy program for the Union of Concerned Scientists, joined Cheddar to break down some of the key goals from the COP26 summit and why leaders must focus on the science of climate change instead of getting bogged down by petty politics and the fossil fuel industry. "The main thing they have to do, make sure we're cutting our emissions sharply within this decade because the science shows that we have to cut global emissions in half by 2030 if we're going to meet our goals of averting some of the most catastrophic impacts of climate change," she said.

Related
Cheddar News

A Look Ahead at G20 Summit and COP26 on Addressing the Climate Crisis

World leaders will converge this weekend at the 2021 G20 Summit in Rome and the UN COP26 conference in Glasgow with the climate crisis on the agenda. Lord Adair Turner, chair of the Energy Transitions Commission, joined Cheddar to discuss what people can expect to come out of the climate-focused conferences. Turner also noted that one of the biggest hurdles for the attending nations will be coming to a uniform decision on expanding on the Paris Climate Accord goals that have become insufficient to prevent global warming by 1.5 degrees celsius.
Cheddar News

Climate-Focused Investing in Focus at COP26

The UN climate change conference kicked off on Sunday with about 120 world leaders and delegates gathering in Glasgow, Scotland this week, as experts continue to warn about the harms of heightened emissions and the effects on climate change. The topic of ESG investing is expected to be a top priority at the summit. Jefferies global head of ESG and sustainability research Aniket Shah joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Cheddar News

Polar Bears International Calls on World Leaders to Take Real Steps on Climate Crisis

Alysa McCall, director of conservation outreach and staff scientist at Polar Bears International, joined Cheddar to discuss the ongoing fight to protect polar bears from extinction while world leaders gathered to discuss the climate crisis. McCall explained her organization's mission "to ensure the long term survival of polar bears by helping ensure their arctic sea ice habitat remains intact." McCall said she hopes actionable steps are taken after the UN climate summit to mitigate the crisis and not just more promises.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Leaders#Fossil Fuel
The Independent

‘We can’t drink oil’: Leaders must commit to ending new fossil fuel projects at Cop26, says Vanessa Nakate

World leaders must commit to ending all new fossil fuel projects at the Cop26 climate summit, young climate activist Vanessa Nakate has said.On the eve of the UN summit, the Ugandan environmentalist told The Independent that plans to tackle the climate crisis must not leave room for more oil and gas development.It comes after The Independent reported that 70 of the world’s leading climate scientists have called for Boris Johnson to stop all new investment in fossil fuels ahead of the summit.An influential report from the world’s energy watchdog released in May said there can be no further fossil...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

‘The world’s moment of truth’: Why leaders must take action at Cop26, according to top climate voices

Around 25,000 people will descend on Glasgow this week for the Cop26 climate summit. It is the most important UN climate meeting since countries set an aspiration of limiting global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century under the Paris Agreement in 2015.This summit will be a crucial test of whether countries can come together to get themselves on track for meeting the 1.5C target, which is currently slipping beyond reach.On the eve of the pivotal event, The Independent spoke to leading climate experts, politicians and activists from across the world on why now is...
Washington Post

Climate change is highlighted as a security issue as NATO leader visits COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland — For years, militaries around the world saw protecting their citizens as contradictory to protecting the environment. But the presence of top defense leaders, including NATO’s secretary general, at a U.N. climate change conference on Tuesday suggested that is starting to change. The Tuesday visit from NATO Secretary...
UPI News

Protesters rally for climate justice worldwide during COP26

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied for climate justice across the world Saturday as the United Nations Climate Change Conference wrapped up its first of two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland. Young activists and students began protesting in Glasgow on Friday with a student march, civilian presentations and Swedish climate activist...
World Economic Forum

Here are 7 of the world's greenest buildings at COP26 - and how they can help tackle climate change

Buildings account for nearly 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, 50% of the world’s energy consumption and 40% of raw materials. While existing building stock will require largescale retrofitting to meet net-zero carbon goals, we also need a higher sustainability bar for new buildings. Following an international open call, exemplary...
Axios

First look: Mike Bloomberg and the next climate summit

As world leaders head for rainy Scotland this weekend for the global climate summit, many capitals already expect disappointing results. So a gathering later in November — this time in hot and humid Singapore, sponsored by former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg — is already drawing attention as "what's next" for climate commitments.
Good News Network

Here’s All the Good News From the COP26 Global Climate Summit Thus Far

At COP26, many of the parties to the Paris Climate Agreement have doubled-down on their commitments to reducing forest-loss and emissions. Three days into the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, and fortunately most of the major stories of real note are positive ones. So far there have been commitments to conservation and indigenous people’s rights that deserve mention—including an expansion of the Galapagos Marine Reserve.
Scientific American

As COP26 Climate Summit Continues, Attention Turns to Carbon Markets

Messages from the climate talks this week have focused on ambition and equity more than commas and semicolons. That’s because most aspects of the Paris Agreement’s rulebook were settled three years ago in Katowice, Poland, bringing an important chapter in the negotiations to an end. Or almost. There are a...
CNET

Greta Thunberg slams COP26 climate summit, calling it a 'PR event'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg addressed an audience of thousands in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, telling them that the COP26 climate change summit taking place in the city this week was a PR exercise and a failure. "COP26 has been named the most exclusionary COP ever," she said at the rally...
