You probably qualify for a vaccine booster shot — even though you don’t know it

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Christian Spencer
 6 days ago

( The Hill ) — Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S. According to reporting from Business Insider , many more people are now allowed to get the third dose, even if they don’t know it yet.

Under the CDC’s new guidelines , more people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are now eligible for the booster shot. For those who received either vaccines six months ago and are 65 years or older, the booster shot is now recommended.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses, are about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose and is said to be 66% effective against COVID-19.

FDA delaying decision on Moderna shot for 12- to 17-year-olds

In addition to the 65-years-and-older population, the booster shot is now available for those who are 18 years or older living in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, and work or live in high-risk settings.

Booster shots are available to those who received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at least two months ago. Nearly 15 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the CDC.

The Food and Drugs Administration has also approved mixing vaccinations, which means Johnson & Johnson users can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster and vice versa, according to The Houston Chronicle .

In the U.S., more than 108 million people were vaccinated six months ago and more likely in need of a booster shot.

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
WWL-TV

Booster shots: what you need to know

NEW ORLEANS — Boosters for Moderna and Johnson&Johnson are now available to those who qualify. With three available to the public, it can all get a bit confusing. Here's what you need to know when it comes to getting a booster. Booster shots are now available for all three vaccines:...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
