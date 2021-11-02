CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Palestinians reject offer to delay their Jerusalem eviction

By JOSEPH KRAUSS and JACK JEFFERY
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFumc_0ckBPl2800
Israel Palestinians Palestinian activist Muna al-Kurd, center, speaks at a press conference in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, with her father, right, and neighbors, Nov. 2, 2021. Palestinian families in the tense neighborhood of Jerusalem have rejected an offer that would have delayed their eviction by Jewish settlers. In a statement on Tuesday, the four families said their decision springs from "our belief in the justice of our cause and our right to our homes and our homeland." (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) (Mahmoud Illean)

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Palestinian families on Tuesday rejected an offer that would have delayed their eviction by Jewish settlers in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood, where protests and clashes helped ignite the 11-day Gaza war in May.

The four families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood near the Old City said their decision springs from “our belief in the justice of our cause and our right to our homes and our homeland.” They said that rather than submit to an “unjust agreement” they would rely on the “Palestinian street” to raise international awareness of their plight.

The proposal floated by Israel's Supreme Court last month would have made them “protected tenants,” blocking any eviction and demolition order for at least the next 15 years, according to Ir Amim, an Israeli rights group that closely follows developments in the city.

The families would have been able to continue arguing their case in Israeli courts. But it would have forced them to at least temporarily attest to the settlers' ownership of the properties, which could weaken the families' case going forward, and pay rent to the settlers.

The four families are among dozens in Jerusalem who are threatened with eviction by Jewish settler organizations in several cases that have been working their way through the Israeli court system for decades.

The settlers are making use of an Israeli law that allows them to claim properties that were owned by Jews prior to the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation. Palestinians who lost homes, properties and lands in the same conflict do not have the right to recover them.

There was no immediate comment from the settlers, but Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King, a staunch supporter, said they had accepted the offer.

The families, who are originally from what is now Israel, say the Jordanian government granted them the land on which their homes were later built in exchange for their refugee status after it assumed control of the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 1948. They have been living there ever since.

Israel has portrayed the matter as a private real-estate dispute, but the Palestinians and human rights groups view it as a coordinated attempt to push Palestinian residents out of Jerusalem and change the city's identity. The U.S. has spoken out against the evictions, saying it undermines efforts to eventually revive the long-dormant peace process.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want all three territories to form their future state and consider east Jerusalem their capital. Jordan supports their claims.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem shortly after the 1967 war and considers the entire city to be its capital, a claim not recognized by most of the international community.

The threatened evictions were one of the main drivers of protests that erupted in Jerusalem in April and May. The city, with major holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, is the emotional heart of the century-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has been the epicenter of several waves of unrest over the years.

After weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police, including at a flashpoint holy site, Gaza's militant Hamas rulers fired rockets at the city.

That set off the fourth Gaza war since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Hamas has repeatedly warned Israel against evicting the families.

The families' decision to reject the offer sends the matter back to the Supreme Court, which could approve the evictions and pave the way for them to be carried out in the coming weeks. That would risk setting off another cycle of violence.

Ir Amim says the Israeli government has various tools at its disposal to delay or halt the evictions, but so far it has shown no indication it plans to do so.

___

Jeffery reported from Ramallah, West Bank.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Battle for Jerusalem

When a war begins with an undulating siren, people are terrified, unite and mobilize to take up arms and stand firm in the face of the onslaught of the enemy. However, there are wars that begin with the sound of silence—wars that imperceptibly insinuate their way into people’s consciousness. While they are steeped in a lack of awareness, facts are established on the ground with no apparent resistance, without any rallying in defense of the homeland.
MIDDLE EAST
101 WIXX

Israel suggests U.S open consulate for Palestinians in West Bank, not Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel stepped up its public opposition on Saturday to a plan by President Joe Biden’s administration to reopen a U.S. consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, suggesting such a mission should be in the occupied West Bank. Under former President Donald Trump, Washington delighted Israelis and outraged Palestinians...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#West Jerusalem#East Jerusalem#Ap#Jewish#Supreme Court#Israeli#Jews#Jordanian
BBC

Middle East: Palestinians and Israelis clash over hillside

Eight people have been killed and hundreds injured in protests in the occupied West Bank. The number of Palestinians killed in confrontations with Israelis this year, in the area, is already more than 70 - the highest figure in five years. The worst hotspot for violence has been in the...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Palestine
The Independent

Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

Sudan’s security forces dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people Sunday in the capital of Khartoum in the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters after last month’s military coup.The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.The takeover has upended the country’s fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.Teachers and...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Israel, France to handle NSO spyware case 'discreetly', Israeli official says

JERUSALEM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron that the alleged misuse of spyware developed by an Israeli company, including against Macron, would be handled "discreetly", an Israeli official said on Monday. Israel has been investigating whether cyber firm NSO Group's Pegasus...
WORLD
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iraqi PM escapes 'assassination attempt' drone blast

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an "assassination attempt" in which an explosives-packed drone hit his Baghdad residence early Sunday, a new escalation in the country's post-election turmoil. US President Joe Biden condemned the "terrorist attack" and said he was "relieved" Kadhemi was not injured, while Iraqi President Barham Saleh said it was an attempted "coup against the constitutional system". The attack has not been claimed by any group. Kadhemi, 54, and in power since May 2020, appealed for "calm and restraint" before chairing a meeting at his office in the high-security Baghdad Green Zone, where the overnight attack took place.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

UK strongly condemns attack on Iraqi prime minister

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday he strongly condemned an attack on his home in Baghdad, Johnson's office said. Kadhimi escaped unharmed in an assassination attempt by armed drone in Baghdad, officials said on Sunday, an incident that...
U.K.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
69K+
Followers
78K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy