Report: Packers doing homework on tight end options at trade deadline

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Green Bay Packers could be preparing to make a move at tight end at the NFL’s trade deadline.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Packers are believed to be doing homework on tight ends after losing Robert Tonyan to a season-ending knee injury.

Among the options listed by Fowler are Evan Engram of the New York Giants, Hayden Hurst of the Atlanta Falcons, Jordan Akins of the Houston Texans and Jacob Hollister of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The deadline for making a trade is 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

The Packers were dealt a blow when Tonyan, who has 13 touchdown catches over the last two seasons, went down with a torn ACL during the second half of the Packers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday night. He’ll miss the rest of the 2021 season, leaving behind a need for a pass-catching tight end in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Engram made a Pro Bowl for the Giants last season and caught a touchdown pass on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurst plays in a similar offense in Atlanta but isn’t getting as many opportunities behind Kyle Pitts. Akins had a strong year with Deshaun Watson as the Texans quarterback last season. Hollister was a productive player for the Seahawks before signing in Jacksonville.

If the Packers don’t make a move, the team would move forward with Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis at tight end. Lewis is a traditional inline blocker type, while Deguara and Dafney are more H-backs than traditional tight ends.

