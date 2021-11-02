CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nations with 85% of Earth's forests pledge to reverse deforestation

By Scott Neuman
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Brazil, home to the Amazon rainforest, is among at least 105 countries pledging to reverse deforestation as part of an agreement signed at a major international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use also includes Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo,...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

