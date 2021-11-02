CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Exceptional market' conditions in shipping to persist until Q1 2022, says Maersk

By Eklavya Gupte
spglobal.com
 6 days ago

Container freight rates soar as supply chain disruptions intensify. Bunker fuel costs jump in Q3 2021 as oil prices recover steadily. A.P. Moller-Maersk -- the largest shipping company in the world -- expects the ongoing exceptional market situation caused by the global supply chain disruptions to continue until the first quarter...

www.spglobal.com

