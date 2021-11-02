CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Chinese hospital improves hospital care with 5G

Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hospital in southern China's Guangdong Province is using...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Standard Banner

How one hospital is overcoming disparities in pancreatic cancer care

(BPT) - According to the American Cancer Society, about 48,220 people in the U.S. will die of pancreatic cancer this year, and unfortunately, most do not experience symptoms of the disease until it has become large or spread elsewhere in the body. A recent study also found that socioeconomic status and race were associated with worse patient outcomes and lower survival rates. The study, conducted by doctors at Capital Health in New Jersey, discovered that patients with a lower socioeconomic status and those who are African American are more likely to encounter barriers to receiving specialized care at major medical institutions.
CANCER
Duluth News Tribune

Twin Cities care facility to help state relieve COVID-strained hospitals

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A skilled nursing facility in the southwest Twin Cities metro area is the first alternative site to accept patients as part of Minnesota's effort to relieve pressure on hospitals strained by patients sick with COVID-19. Benedictine St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee, Minnesota, will provide transitional care to up to 30 patients from hospitals in the region, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday, Nov. 2. Patients will include those recovering from surgeries who no longer need hospital care but cannot return home.
SHAKOPEE, MN
newmexiconewsport.com

DOH will allow some hospitals to ration care

Unvaccinated people who contract COVID-19 are increasing the amount of patients needing care at New Mexico hospitals amid a shortage of staff and resources. Most New Mexico hospitals are above 100% capacity. In response, the state Department of Health announced Monday, Oct. 18, that it will allow some hospitals to...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Service#5g#Guangdong Province#Southern China#Healthcare Workers#Chinese
beckershospitalreview.com

California hospital to end acute care, close ED

A hospital in Long Beach, Calif., is closing its emergency department and ending acute medical services, a move that allows it to avoid about $75 million in upgrades needed to meet seismic requirements. Community Hospital Long Beach is ending acute medical services and plans to offer behavioral health, wellness and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Smoky Mountain News

As Delta wave recedes, hospitals see consequences of deferred care

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall to the lowest levels seen in months, but hospitals say that staffing shortages and increasingly acute presentations of non-COVID ailments are keeping them busy. As of Nov. 1, Harris Regional Hospital and Haywood Regional Medical Center each had fewer than 10 COVID-19...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
The Verge

Amazon announces Alexa program for hospitals and senior care

Amazon has two new programs that integrate Alexa into hospitals and senior living communities, the company announced today. They’re run through Alexa Smart Properties, which allows organizations to control a centralized Alexa system. “Early on in the pandemic, hospitals and senior living communities reached out to us and asked us...
HEALTH
WBTV

Report: NC non-profit hospitals fail to give enough charity care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Holding our hospitals accountable. A new report by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the North Carolina State Health Plan shows North Carolina hospitals get great tax breaks for caring for low-income patients. Charity care is when hospitals give free or discounted care. But...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

CARES Act funds disproportionately favored well-funded hospitals

While relief disproportionately went to more resource-rich hospitals, the study also indicated funding reached hospitals with a larger proportion of patients infected by COVID-19. Hospitals with larger endowments and cumulative assets, as well as academic-affiliated hospitals, also received higher levels of funding, the study found. Congress has doled out more...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA to cease inpatient care at Florida hospital

One of HCA Healthcare's hospitals in Plantation, Fla., will stop providing inpatient care and convert to a freestanding emergency room operating under the direction of a nearby medical center, the company announced Oct. 27. As a freestanding ED, the facility will be under the control of Westside Regional Medical Center...
FLORIDA STATE
stateofreform.com

Maryland to potentially expand home-based hospital care services

A home-based health care program could soon be incorporated into the Maryland All-Payer Model, with a goal of reducing unnecessary expenditures on hospital services. The Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC), which helps promote strategies to increase health care affordability in the state, convened last week to discuss the program’s implementation.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

NHS and private hospitals told to improve after patient death

The NHS and private hospitals need to improve how they work together after the death of an NHS patient treated privately during the pandemic, a watchdog has warned.An investigation by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch found some private hospitals took on more complex patients than they were used to, while problems with communication and confusion over responsibilities created safety risks.It has called on the Care Quality Commission to do more to inspect how the two sectors work together and how patients are transferred between hospitals safely.It launched an inquiry after the death of a patient, known as Rodney, aged 58,...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

How the cost of care is changing for hospitals: 4 things to know

Hospitals and health systems have to carefully balance cost efficiency and patient care, ensuring they meet financial targets while providing the best health outcomes. An Oct. 25 report from the American Hospital Association outlines some ways the cost of care has changed. 1. Increased service use and intensity has driven...
HEALTH SERVICES
pymnts

AI Moves Into Homes, Hospitals As Connected Home Care Grows

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) by hospitals is now hitting its stride after a long ramp-up as more systems and facilities sink serious dollars and effort into connected healthcare. On Monday (Nov. 1), the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Brigham and Women’s Hospital announced the opening of the Massachusetts AI...
HEALTH
boreal.org

Minnesota opening up alternative care site as hospitals struggle with staffing

As COVID-19 cases in Minnesota continue to overwhelm hospitals that are already struggling with staffing, Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday the state will open up its first alternate care site. The state will transform Benedictine St. Gertrude’s, a senior care facility in Shakopee, Minnesota, into an overflow facility. The governor's...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

National recognition of quality surgical care at Mayo Clinic hospitals

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and La Crosse in Wisconsin are being recognized for taking great care of surgical patients. The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program says all three locations have achieved “meritorious outcomes” in:
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy