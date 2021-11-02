Chinese hospital improves hospital care with 5G

The NHS and private hospitals need to improve how they work together after the death of an NHS patient treated privately during the pandemic, a watchdog has warned.An investigation by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch found some private hospitals took on more complex patients than they were used to, while problems with communication and confusion over responsibilities created safety risks.It has called on the Care Quality Commission to do more to inspect how the two sectors work together and how patients are transferred between hospitals safely.It launched an inquiry after the death of a patient, known as Rodney, aged 58,...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 DAYS AGO