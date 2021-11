The new vFairs Mobile Events App is available now, and can be used for in-person, virtual and hybrid events. vFairs, the world’s leading virtual events company, has announced the launch of their mobile event app, available now for Apple and Android users. The app will act as an extension to their existing immersive virtual and hybrid event platform, in addition to offering value to those hosting strictly in-person events. The app was developed to suit events of any type, for any organization, in any industry.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO