Dads are ‘losers’ if they take 6 months paternity leave, tech investor says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashleigh Jackson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

( KTVI ) – A prominent tech investor and entrepreneur sparked an online debate after calling dads “losers” if they take six months of paternity leave.

Joe Lonsdale, the co-founder of software company Palantir, made the comment Wednesday in response to a tweet about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg taking time off to care for his twin newborns.

Teen killed while trick-or-treating had just become an organ donor

Lonsdale said that he thinks it’s “great” for fathers to spend time with their kids, “but any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser.”

“In the old days, men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future — that’s the correct masculine response,” he said.

Though Buttigieg only took two months off, not six, several people tweeted that society should embrace the shift to longer paternity leaves.

Tesla issues software recall for 12,000 vehicles over glitch in self-driving software

“I proudly took my full paternity leave and would do it again. Turns out it helped me win even more,” Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tweeted in response to Lonsdale. Reddit offers four months of paternity leave.

Garry Tan, the co-founder of Initialized Capital, also defended his firm’s four-month paternity leave policy.

“Respect that people have different choices, but being a dad is awesome, and there is more to life than work and money,” Tan tweeted.

Paid family leave falls out of Biden bill as tempers rise

Lonsdale, a father of three, later said using the word “loser” was “unnecessary” and that he should not have been “so harsh.” However, he doubled down on his stance supporting traditional gender roles.

southernhospitalityblog.com

Mom and Dad: One Month Post Move

Time for a parent update and it’s definitely good news and bad news. They moved into Dogwood Forest 4 weeks ago, October 1st and they’re still getting settled in. The good news is that mom absolutely loves it, is thriving and doing so well. The bad news is that dad is struggling still after moving to memory care after that first weekend. You can catch up with all 3 posts about their move if you’ve missed it so far.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
mediaite.com

Joe Rogan Goes After Pete Buttigieg for Taking Paternity Leave: ‘Isn’t That Supposed To Be For The Person Who Gave Birth?’

Joe Rogan has weighed in on the debate regarding Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave. “Isn’t that supposed to be for the person who gave birth?” Rogan asked his guest Bridget Phetasy on Tuesday’s edition of his podcast. “Do men take paternity leave?”. To answer Rogan’s question, paternity leave, which refers to...
CELEBRITIES
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

