Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Man Found In Torched Millington Home

MILLINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found over the weekend at the scene of a Kent County house fire.

Investigators suspect foul play in the death of the unnamed man, whose autopsy revealed unspecified signs of trauma, according to preliminary findings released Tuesday by the Maryland State Police.

The discovery was made sometime Saturday within the charred remains of a two-story home in Daisy Drive in Millington, police said.

About 1 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to the residence where they found heavy flames coming from the home. The home suffered significant damage, causing a collapse of the second floor.

Once the fire was out, authorities found the as-yet unidentified man dead inside the home. His body was taken to the Baltimore medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

While the home was ruled a total loss, there’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Based on the medical examiner’s findings and other factors, investigators are treating the man’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 443-783-7230.