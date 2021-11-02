CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, MD

Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Man Found In Torched Millington Home

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrpzh_0ckBLq3h00

MILLINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found over the weekend at the scene of a Kent County house fire.

Investigators suspect foul play in the death of the unnamed man, whose autopsy revealed unspecified signs of trauma, according to preliminary findings released Tuesday by the Maryland State Police.

The discovery was made sometime Saturday within the charred remains of a two-story home in Daisy Drive in Millington, police said.

About 1 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to the residence where they found heavy flames coming from the home. The home suffered significant damage, causing a collapse of the second floor.

Once the fire was out, authorities found the as-yet unidentified man dead inside the home. His body was taken to the Baltimore medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

While the home was ruled a total loss, there’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Based on the medical examiner’s findings and other factors, investigators are treating the man’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 443-783-7230.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Investigating Triple Shooting In Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are responding to a triple shooting in Owings Mills. According to police, the officers responded to the unit block of Merino Court just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They were investigating a shooting that happened near Gwynnswood Road. Three people were injured as a result and have been taken to local hospitals. Their condition is currently unknown. Updated information will be provided when it becomes available.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Arrested After Attempted ATM Robbery In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another attempted ATM theft. “It’s just outrageous,” said one person. This time at a local corner store in Northwest Baltimore. “I was mad for real like y’all messing up our store,” said one resident. “You see, I mean if you look at it,” said a store employee. The employee of Aden Deli & Grocery on the 2300 block of Orem Ave. stood outside the front of the building as crews worked to replace the damage. “I mean it not only happen here, but it happens everywhere. You know you look at it, basically, people are struggling man,” said the store employee. Around 6 Sunday morning,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Men Killed In Separate Baltimore Homicides Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed in separate homicides Saturday in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. Officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Leslie Street just after 4:20 p.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 60-year-old man was found dead from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Claybury Avenue about 6:20 p.m., police said. Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call 410-396-2100 or to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or their website.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Charged In Murders Of Rosedale Man & Son, Police Say

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men are under arrest in the murders of a Rosedale father and son who were shot dead inside their home last month, authorities said Friday. Ameer Gittens, 24, and Derrick Jamison, 25, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Christopher Walker, 55, and his 24-year-old son, Justin, Baltimore County Police said. About 9 p.m.  Oct. 11, the Walkers were found shot to death inside their home on Plainview Road in Rosedale, police previously reported. It’s unclear what led police to Gittens and Jamison. No information about a motive in the case has been released. Court records show Jamison was taken into custody Friday, a day after Gittens’ arrest. Both men are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center while they await court proceedings in the case.
ROSEDALE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millington, MD
Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Kent County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Millington, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Dundalk Crash After Driving Wrong Way, Baltimore County Police Say

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man was killed after driving in the wrong direction of traffic and colliding with a tractor trailer in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said. Jose N. Rosales Goldamez was driving his sports utility vehicle south in the northbound lane at Rolling Mill Road and Baltimore Street just before 8:15 p.m. when he collided with the tractor trailer, police said. The tractor trailer’s driver was not identified, and police did not indicate if the driver was injured. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.    
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Annapolis, Police Say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday afternoon in Annapolis. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue about 4:41 p.m., according to police. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigation revealed he was shot in the parking lot. The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Killed, 4 Wounded In 5 Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were killed and four others were wounded Friday in a series of shootings that played out across the city, authorities said. The first two shootings happened in the span of an hour overnight roughly six miles apart, according to the Baltimore Police Department. One left a man dead and the other left a woman injured. A string of three shootings unfolded late Friday morning in various parts of the city, resulting in the death of one man and injuries to another man and two teenagers. Friday’s gunfire brings Baltimore up to a total of 285 homicides in 2021,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Men Charged In October Fatal Shooting In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two men have been charged in the October fatal shooting of a Baltimore man in Annapolis, police said Friday. On Nov. 4, members of the Annapolis and Baltimore police departments arrested 23-year-old Shammond Taylor, an Annapolis resident, in the 400 block of N. Eutaw Street in Baltimore City. Another suspect, 21-year-old Kenon Jackson, also of Annapolis, was being held at the Ordnance Road Correctional Center on unrelated charges on Nov. 4, police said. Both are charged in the fatal shooting of Cornell Young, a 23-year-old Baltimore man who was killed Oct. 14 in the unit block of Pleasant Street in Annapolis. Prosecutors charged Taylor on 23 counts, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, armed robbery and weapons charges, according to court records. Jackson faces 13 charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed robbery, according to court records. Both Taylor and Jackson are being held without bond, police said.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foul Play#The Maryland State Police
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Pair Of Overnight Shootings, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot, one of them fatally, in a pair of shootings that unfolded in Baltimore early Friday morning. The first shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Clifton Avenue, according to Baltimore Police. Patrol officers checking out a report of a body lying in the streets found a man shot in the head. Paramedics pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene. Less than an hour later, officers were called to an area hospital after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound to the back. Her injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. Investigators determined the 33-year-old victim was shot while leaving a nightclub. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect In West Baltimore Murder Case

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police on Thursday released surveillance images in hopes the public can help investigators identify the suspect behind a deadly shooting in West Baltimore. About 5:35 p.m. Sept. 27, police checking out a ShotSpotter alert near Baker and North Smallwood streets found a man shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Based on surveillance images uploaded to social media, police are looking for a man dressed in dark colors and a ski mask who was seen riding a moped in the area. Anyone with information about the case or suspect’s identity is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Sentenced To 46 Years In Glen Burnie Double Murder

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Brooklyn man was sentenced Wednesday to 46 years in prison for the murders of two men killed during a botched drug deal, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said. Edwin Hurtado-Valdez, 22, was convicted in June of second-degree murder and firearms charges in the 2019 shooting deaths of Antwon Queen and Antwan Briggs. He was sentenced to 18 years for each of the murders and a total of 10 years for the gun charges. The sentences will run back to back. “The lives of these two young men abruptly ended over a marijuana deal...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s A Product Of The Times Really, People Are Getting More & More Desperate’: 2 Attempted ATM Thefts Reported Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are investigating two brazen attempts to steal an ATM. It’s all part of a recent string of similar crimes all over the city and county. “Early in the morning around, 3:28 a.m., I was driving on Eastern Avenue,” said one resident. “I saw the van just blasting through the window like the front door of the Walgreens.” One man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he saw thieves driving into a Walgreens off Eastern Avenue last Monday and taking the ATM. “I saw three guys coming out. Straight through the front door,” he said. It’s just one in a string...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Two Taken To Hospital After Crash With Medic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said two people were taken to the hospital following a crash with a medic Thursday afternoon. Officials said the crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. at Reisterstown and Tollgate Road. No patients were inside of the medic at the time of the crash. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Men Injured In Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Believe One Victim Was Hit By Stray Bullet

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Glen Burnie Tuesday night, Anne Arundel County Police said. Investigators said one of the victims was hit by a stray bullet. Officers responded to around 10:40 p.m. to the reported shooting at the 400 block of Kenilworth Court. There they found a 22-year-old man and a 47-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals. Police believe the 47-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet and was not an intended target in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District detectives at 410-222-6145.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 13-year-old Natalie Blair. Blair was last seen in the 3200 block of McShane Way in Dundalk wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and dark blue jeans with a gray backpack. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 240 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Blair’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #Missing: 13-year-old Natalie Blair (5’03, 240 lbs.) is missing from the 3200 block of McShane Way in Dundalk. Last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and dark blue jeans w/ a gray backpack. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/Fw0yEnuF9y — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 5, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Car Crashes Into Building Off W. Joppa Road In Lutherville

LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An SUV crashed into a building off W. Joppa Road in Lutherville, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. The fire department shared photos of the collision on social media. It appears the vehicle hit a brick archway on the Wells Fargo Advisors building next to the restaurant Poulet in Greenspring Station. Crews were on scene of a single vehicle collision. 2300 block of W. Joppa Rd, vehicle into building; no injuries reported. DT 1613*TA pic.twitter.com/MA9Avx5OWs — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 4, 2021 No injuries were reported, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 25, Killed In Essex Crash

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man died in a crash in Essex early Sunday morning, Baltimore County Police said. Roger Dyer was traveling south on Rossville Boulevard past Stemmers Run Road around 2 a.m. when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene. It is unclear what factors were involved in the crash. An investigation is ongoing, police said.  
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Smash and Grab: Suspects Use Van As Battering Ram, Plow Through Baltimore Pharmacy In Latest ATM Theft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People were stunned when they saw the gaping hole in the Walgreens on York Road and Walker Avenue in North Baltimore. Baltimore City Police said four people were inside a white van that smashed through the front of the store just before 4 a.m. Thursday. Police said the suspects took an ATM inside and sped off. SMASH AND GRAB ATM THEFT: Police are searching for the people behind it. The front of the York Road Walgreens in North Baltimore smashed in. The latest at noon on #WJZ and CBSNBaltimore. @wjz pic.twitter.com/KnzLa49hv7 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 4, 2021 They left tire...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frederick Man Fatally Struck On U.S. Route 15, Maryland State Police Say

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Friday morning as he was walking on U.S. Route 15 South, Maryland State Police said. State troopers responded to the collision on Friday around 2:26 a.m. and rendered aid to the pedestrian, identified as Bobby Jerome Martin Jr. First responders were called, but Martin was declared dead at the scene. According to a preliminary investigation, Martin walked on the ramp from U.S. Route 15 to Route 40, and then walked into the traffic lanes of U.S. Route 15 on the southbound side, police said. A witness told investigators Martin was walking on the lane divider. A driver in a 2016 Chevrolet Trax heading southbound on U.S. Route 15 struck Martin. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Investigators do no believe alcohol, medications or controlled substances were a factor in the crash, police said. Two of three lanes were closed Friday morning as Maryland State Police Crash Investigators processed the scene. All lanes reopened at 4:40 a.m., police said.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

64-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 43 Years For Kidnapping, Assault And Other Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore judge on Monday sentenced Anthony Michael Bryant to 43 years in prison after he was convicted of attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, false imprisonment and a weapons charge, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said. In January 2020, Bryant, 64, grabbed a woman in West Baltimore and dragged her into an alley, threatening her with a screwdriver, prosecutors said. According to prosecutors, Bryant told the woman, “Shut the f— up or I’ll kill you!” He later told her to “pretend as if we are boyfriend and girlfriend.” A bystander intervened and Bryant ran off. When the victim went to retrieve her belongings at the opening of the alley, she found Bryant’s photo ID. At the time of the attack, Bryant was on parole for rape, kidnapping, assault and armed robbery convictions, prosecutors said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy