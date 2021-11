Risk is part of our everyday lives. We risk an auto accident when we drive to the store but choose to do so since the value of obtaining food outweighs the minimal risk of driving a short distance. Most of us don’t even realize the amount of risk management we deal with subconsciously every day. On the other hand, most of us are very aware of the need to manage health risks during a pandemic.

