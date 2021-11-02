CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Moving Up NFL Power Rankings

BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday was a big day for the New England Patriots. If they went into L.A. and lost to the Chargers, a lot of folks would have written off their season.

A win, however, has changed perspectives.

The team is on the rise, based on positioning in power rankings across the old interwebs.

In ESPN’s power rankings , the Patriots moved up to 13. They were 18th last week, and they’re now two spots ahead of the Chiefs. They’re one spot behind the Chargers, who got knocked down two spots to 12 after losing to the Patriots.

In NFL.com’s power rankings , the Patriots moved up to 15. They had been 18 there, as well.

“On a day where Mac Jones struggled to get much going, the Patriots showed that their defense can carry them to wins against quality opponents,” Dan Hanzus wrote.

On The Ringer’s power rankings , the Patriots are up to No. 13. They’re ahead of the Chargers there.

CBS Sports has the Patriots at 14, up from 18 last week. Yahoo has the Patriots at 13, up from 15.

And in the most jarring jump, USA Today has the Patriots moving up from 21st last week to ninth this week.

“Admittedly, it’s a weird résumé, though one that’s significantly improved with a 54-point outburst and road win over the Bolts in past two weeks,” Nate Davis wrote. “New England is also this close to a 7-1 record … though Pats should be 7-4 once Week 12 and a date with some old friends from Tennessee rolls around.”

That’s certainly an optimistic outlook.

Of course, for as quickly as the Patriots have moved in a positive direction, they’re in a position now where any lose will move them right back the other way. Such is life in the NFL at 4-4. Yet for the time being, the Patriots are moving in the right direction.

