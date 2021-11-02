Tips for Better Health this American Diabetes Month

OSWEGO – The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is raising awareness of diabetes-related wounds as part of the Healogics 8th Annual Diabetes Awareness Campaign. Throughout November, the Center for Wound Healing will educate the local community about the importance of awareness, early intervention and specialized care for diabetes-related chronic wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers. Local team members will also visit healthcare providers in surrounding areas to provide important information to help at-risk patients living with diabetes. These resources include the 2021 Diabetes Awareness Infographic and posters designed to encourage patients to take off their socks and shoes for foot exams at every appointment.
