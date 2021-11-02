CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips for Better Health this American Diabetes Month

FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Nita Bijoor discusses lifestyle changes...

www.foxcarolina.com

FOX2Now

SSM Health specialist explains Diabetes symptoms to watch for

ST. LOUIS – November is National Diabetes Month and it works to raise awareness of the disease that impacts 1 in 10 Americans. The COVID-19 pandemic has especially shined a light on the issue. Danielle Clapper is a Diabetes care and education specialist at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital. She explained the symptoms of Diabetes people should be looking out for.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
communitynewspapers.com

Tips for good health at work

With many Americans working an average of 8+ hours each day, it is easy to cast self-wellness aside. Though a corporate office job is not considered physically tiring, mental overload does take a toll on your body. We spend about a third of our time in the office so it’s important to establish healthy physical and mental habits.
HEALTH
WJHL

HMG Health Matters: Proper foot care for those living with diabetes

(WJHL) – November marks Diabetes Awareness Month, during which we make time to learn more about a disease affecting millions of people in the country. Dr. Arthur Belanger, a podiatrist at Holston Medical Group, tells Daytime Tri-Cities why foot care is crucial for everyone, but especially people living with diabetes.
FITNESS
mybuckhannon.com

Silent epidemic puts 34 million Americans at risk for diabetic foot ulcers

ELKINS, W.Va. — During American Diabetes Month, Davis Medical Center Wound Care and Broaddus Hospital Wound Care want to remind people with diabetes that they are at a higher risk for non-healing foot wounds – and therefore amputations – than most Americans, and that a wound healing center can provide guidance for prevention and treatment.
ELKINS, WV
Hudson Reporter

November Declared as Diabetes-related Eye Disease Month

Diabetes continues to have a profound impact on the health of populations around the world. With the aging population and the significant increase in diabetes cases, the number of people living with diabetes-related eye disease continues to rise. Data from “The Diabetic Retinopathy Barometer Report: Global Findings” from the International...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KATU.com

JDRF: Diabetes Awareness Month

They're an organization working to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D) for the millions of children and adults living with this disease. Susie Rice with JDRF joined us to share how your help is needed as they work to fund research, advocate for policies that accelerate access to new therapies, and provide a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PWLiving

November is National Diabetes Month

November is National Diabetes Month and is set aside to recognize the physical, social, and emotional impacts diabetes has on more than 30 million Americans. Another 84 million people in the United States are living with prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During November the National...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Sentara Martha Jefferson HealthWise: Diabetes Awareness Month

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Diabetes is a common condition, with around 10 percent of the U.S. population having it. Of those, more than a quarter are undiagnosed. But a diagnosis is nothing to be discouraged by, as there are lots of treatment options available. "We have a wide...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

How boost lung health and breathe better: Tips from a pulmonologist

Heart health gets a lot of attention, but the state of our lungs — which provide oxygen and allow us to speak, sing and smell — historically hasn’t received the same amount of concern. That is until COVID-19 hit, of course. Like many lung specialists, Dr. MeiLan Han, a pulmonologist...
HEALTH
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health, AMA join forces to support diabetes prevention, management

CVS Health has committed $10 million over three years to support people in their health journey of preventing and managing diabetes. As American Diabetes Month kicks off, CVS Health is partnering with the American Diabetes Association to support families in helping to prevent and manage diabetes, as well as fund research on the health disparities that fuel the diabetes epidemic.
HEALTH
PIX11

Long Island health experts host festival to highlight diabetes, COVID-19

It’s National Diabetes Awareness Month. Millions of people living in the U.S. have diabetes, and many of them don’t even know it. But the good news is that the disease can be managed and prevented. Health experts at Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing hosted the Long Island Health Festival to educate patients about diabetes.  There are two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

88M Americans at risk for type 2 diabetes, change your outcome

NEW YORK — Prediabetes can be reversed – and the American Medical Association (AMA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Ad Council want people to know it. Type 2 diabetes is one of the chronic health conditions that poses a significant risk for complications to those...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Diabetes Center brings awareness during National Diabetes Awareness Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Diabetes Center, recognized by the American Diabetes Association, said it will be hosting a Continuing Education Lecture series to celebrate “Diabetes Management in the past 100 Years” for National Diabetes Awareness Month. NWTHS said, during Diabetes Awareness Month, Amanda Ast, MS, RD/LD Diabetes Educator, will discuss impactful […]
AMARILLO, TX
nny360.com

Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health promotes diabetes awareness

OSWEGO – The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is raising awareness of diabetes-related wounds as part of the Healogics 8th Annual Diabetes Awareness Campaign. Throughout November, the Center for Wound Healing will educate the local community about the importance of awareness, early intervention and specialized care for diabetes-related chronic wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers. Local team members will also visit healthcare providers in surrounding areas to provide important information to help at-risk patients living with diabetes. These resources include the 2021 Diabetes Awareness Infographic and posters designed to encourage patients to take off their socks and shoes for foot exams at every appointment.
HEALTH

