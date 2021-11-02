CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pa. Senate candidate Sean Parnell's wife testified that he choked her and hit their children

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

BUTLER, Pa. — The estranged wife of Republican Senate candidate Sean Parnell testified under oath Monday that he choked her until she bit him to escape, that he hit their young children, and that he lashed out at her with obscenities and insults. In tearful testimony, Laurie Snell told...

The Week

Estranged wife of Trump-backed Pennsylvania Senate candidate testifies he beat her and their kids

Laurie Snell, the estranged wife of Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell, testified under oath Monday that Parnell hit her, choked her, called her a "whore" and "piece of s--t" while pinning her down, and slapped one of their children so hard he left fingerprint-shaped welts under the child's shirt, among other abuse. Monday was the first of three days of custody hearings in family court. Snell is seeking primary custody of their three children, ages 8 to 12.
U.S. POLITICS
FEC complaint over book sales lobbed at GOP Senate hopeful Sean Parnell

Pennsylvania Democrats have asked the Federal Election Commission to look into whether GOP U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell improperly profited from his best-selling books his campaign purchased and then gave away to supporters and promoted on its social media channels. A filing reviewed by the Capital-Star claims that Parnell, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Democrats should tread lightly when attacking Sean Parnell and Herschel Walker

Democrats and establishment Republicans have targeted two GOP U.S. Senate candidates — Georgia’s Herschel Walker and Pennsylvania’s Sean Parnell — over allegations from messy divorces. The charges against both are unproven. But Democrats have an actual wife-beater in the upper chamber. They would do well to remember that as they sling mud at these outsiders.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
mediaite.com

73 Percent of Biden Voters Want Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ to be ‘Punished’ — And 39 Percent Want Him Fired

According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
