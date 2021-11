Over the past few months, some of music’s biggest stars have released No. 1 projects on the Billboard 200 chart without determining the final percentages each songwriter owns on all the album’s tracks. Among them, Kanye West’s Donda, Olivia Rodrigo’s hit singles “good 4 u” and “deja vu” from her album SOUR, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, and Young Thug’s Punk, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last week. With numerous samples and multiple features, the album’s songwriting and production credits are listed on digital service providers (DSPs), like Spotify, but the exact percentages of ownership and royalties each writer will take home for their work on the album -- “splits” in industry speak -- was still being figured out at the time of release.

