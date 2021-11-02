How to Wrap Text in Microsoft Excel

Learn how to use both Excel's XLOOKUP() and VLOOKUP() functions to find results between conditional benchmarks in Microsoft Excel. It's common to track progress by means of benchmarks. Commissions on sales are a good example of this type of setup. Specifically, the commission percentage increases with the purchase total. For instance, if the total is between $1 and $299, the commission is 3%; if the total is between $300 and $499, the commission is 4%, and so on. In this article, I'll show you how to use both XLOOKUP() and VLOOKUP() in Microsoft Excel to return the appropriate commission based on the total purchase price. It sounds more difficult than it really is. In this case, neither function proves superior to the other.

