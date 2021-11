While Zoom remains free to use for basic users (with limitations), we all knew that we’d have to somewhat pay for it eventually. The video conferencing app has now announced they are testing out a pilot advertising program for free users in selected countries. They explained that they need to start showing ads so they can continue providing “free Basic users with access to our robust platform.” This is a potentially big shift for the company and for its users, at least for those that want to continue using the service for free.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO