If the scrapping of a fuel duty raise was the final barrier to E90 M3 ownership, then bad news - they're appreciating. And not just in the way that anything with four wheels and a power source has gone up in value of late, either. It feels like it is on top of a rise that we all knew was coming for the last naturally aspirated M3. As recently as May 2020, the cheapest E92 on PH was £12,495; now a similar car - a 120,000-mile coupe - is £5k more expensive. That can't all be explained away by the recent panic; the M3's slow-but-certain walk to classic status is seemingly now well on the way.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO