Celtics' Marcus Smart calls on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown to pass more

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics dropped their third consecutive game on Monday, falling to 2-5 on the season, and veteran guard Marcus Smart expressed some frustration in his media session following the loss to Chicago. As Brian Robb of MassLive.com details, Smart called out teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown when discussing the club’s ineffective late-game offense.

“I would just like to play basketball,” Smart said. “Every team knows we are trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen and every team is programmed and studies to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys try to pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball and that’s something that they’re going to learn.”

Smart added that the team is “proud of the progress” Tatum and Brown have made. However, he suggested the two young stars need to develop further as playmakers for others, rather than just looking to create their own shots.

“It’s something that we’ve been asking for them to do and they’re learning,” Smart said. “We just got to continue to help those guys do that and to help our team.”

The Celtics made a head-coaching change over the offseason, with Brad Stevens moving to the front office and hiring Ime Udoka as his replacement. A highly regarded assistant who is getting his first head-coaching opportunity, Udoka may need to make some adjustments to a Boston offense that currently ranks 19th in the NBA.

“There’s only so much I can do without the ball in my hands, I’m just standing in the corner,” Smart said, per Robb. “We’re running plays for our best players, every team knows that. They do a good job of shutting that down. We can’t allow that. When they shut that down, we can’t keep trying to go to those guys. We gotta avoid that and find another way to give them the ball in the spots where they need the ball. “Like I said for me, I can only do so much just standing there in the corner or when I give the ball away. I do everything I can on the other end to try to combat that. I try to talk, I try to make plays, get those guys the ball where they need it, where they want it.”

As Robb details, Brown declined to speak to reporters after Monday’s game. Tatum wasn’t scheduled to meet with the media.