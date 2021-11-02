CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Saved by the Bell' reboot to honor Dustin Diamond in upcoming season

GMA
GMA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnAdp_0ckBHNl800

When the "Saved by the Bell" reboot returns for its upcoming second season on Nov. 24, the show will pay tribute to original cast member Dustin Diamond, who died of cancer in February at the age of 44.

Diamond, who played Samuel "Screech" Powers from the show's inception in 1989, through its "College Years" and "New Class" spinoffs -- 12 years in all -- was referenced in the first season of the reboot though he did not appear.

Executive producer Franco Bario, who also produced the original series, told Variety that he spoke with Diamond ahead of the season one premiere to "fill him in on the Screech mentions in the first season and how those may lead us to possible stories that would include him in season two."

MORE: Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' dies of cancer at 44

However, after learning of Diamond’s death, Bario and showrunner Tracey Wigfield decided to celebrate Dustin as an actor and Screech as a character in season two.

"I didn’t know him and I hadn’t met him," Wigfield told Variety. "Just thinking about it as a fan, I knew we wanted to do more than just putting a picture of him up at the end."

After pitching the idea to original cast members Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies, who appear on the show in different capacities, Wigfield and Bario wrote a scene in which the five OG cast members would reunite at the group's favorite hangout, The Max, to remember their friend.

MORE: Dustin Diamond remembered by 'Saved by the Bell' co-stars

The tribute to Diamond also includes clips of him in the original series, to demonstrate that he was not just "an outrageous character" or "the butt of a joke," but "to show how important he was to the show the other characters."

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Saved by the Bell EPs Confirm Screech's Fate Ahead of Season 2

Saved by the Bell will acknowledge the death of original series star Dustin Diamond, as the Bayside class of ’93 gathers to mourn the loss of Samuel “Screech” Powers. In a new interview with Variety, executive producers Tracey Wigfield and Franco Bario confirm that the Peacock revival will pay tribute to both Diamond and his beloved character in the Season 2 premiere (releasing Nov. 24; watch trailer), in a scene that reunites his former costars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski-Morris), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle). “It would have been...
TV SERIES
swiowanewssource.com

‘Saved by the Bell’ Gets Competitive With School Spirit in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s junior year and the students of Bayside High are getting competitive in the second season of Peacock’s revival series Saved by the Bell. As the school prepares to host the Southern California School Spirit Competition, the students begin to take a look at just how much spirit they’ll need in order to take the title. In the trailer, below, overachiever Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is determined to find the school its path to victory as she plans to keep from getting sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense.”
EDUCATION
E! News

An O.G. Saved By the Bell Couple Gets a Second Chance in Peacock's Season 2 Trailer

Watch: "Saved by the Bell" New Series on Peacock: E! News Rewind. School is in session for season two of Peacock's Saved By the Bell, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24 on the NBCU streaming platform. Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) and Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) are ready to own campus their junior year after getting "people to care about important stuff, not just Bayside nonsense," as Daisy proudly states in the just-released trailer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Saved By the Bell Season 2 Trailer Released

Peacock has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of their Saved By the Bell revival, which will return later this month on the streamer. This season Bayside High is all revved up to win the Southern California School Spirit Competition. All the new players are stoked to get their chance to leave a mark on the school they all attend. Things of course get dramatic with the ups and downs of high school life bearing down on the teens. Luckily for them, some of the old Bayside crew are there to offer some sage advice and enjoy the festivities once the kids get it together.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lark Voorhies
Person
Elizabeth Berkley
Person
Dustin Diamond
Person
Tiffani Thiessen
Person
Tracey Wigfield
Person
Mario Lopez
TheWrap

Peacock’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Trailer: Bayside’s ‘Bitter Rivalry’ With Valley Passes to Next Generation (Video)

Junior year is upon Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), Lexi (Josie Totah) and the other Bayside High kids in the second-season trailer of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot. And the teens are dealing with more “Bayside nonsense” than ever before, as Bayside High prepares to go up against its longtime rival Valley High in a statewide competition of school spirit.
BAYSIDE, CA
UPI News

Jessie, Slater rekindle romance in 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 trailer

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for Season 2 of Saved By the Bell on Wednesday. The revival series returns Nov. 24. In the trailer, Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) rekindles her romance with high school sweetheart Slater (Mario Lopez) after her divorce. Jessie now works as a guidance counselor and Slater a coach at Bayside High.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saved By The Bell#College Years#Screech
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Anna Faris trends on Twitter as fans show support for her after Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a 'healthy daughter'

Chris Pratt praised Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" on Instagram. In response, his ex-wife Anna Faris' name trended on Twitter. Because the former couple's son has had health challenges, many considered Pratt's post insensitive. Anna Faris' name trended online Thursday evening in response to her ex-husband Chris...
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy