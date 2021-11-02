The most comfortable seats in baseball? You’d better believe they were made in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — While you’re watching the final games of the World Series, keep an eye on the seats.

You might see some stadium seating that has its start right here at home.

4 Topps Premium Mesh Seating has helped bring new comfort to stadiums all across America. From cup holders to phone holders to headrests, this company is reimagining what stadium seats can be.

You can find their seats at ballparks across the Triad, and if you’ve tuned into World Series, you’ll see some of 4 Topps’ seats in both Houston and Atlanta’s stadiums.

They travel far, but they’re made right here in North Carolina.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.