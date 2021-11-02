CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

The most comfortable seats in baseball? You’d better believe they were made in North Carolina

By Brad Jones
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrCqW_0ckBHFhK00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — While you’re watching the final games of the World Series, keep an eye on the seats.

You might see some stadium seating that has its start right here at home.

4 Topps Premium Mesh Seating has helped bring new comfort to stadiums all across America. From cup holders to phone holders to headrests, this company is reimagining what stadium seats can be.

You can find their seats at ballparks across the Triad, and if you’ve tuned into World Series, you’ll see some of 4 Topps’ seats in both Houston and Atlanta’s stadiums.

They travel far, but they’re made right here in North Carolina.

