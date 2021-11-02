CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Dads are ‘losers’ if they take 6 months paternity leave, tech investor says

By Ashleigh Jackson, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvscR_0ckBH8bU00

KTVI — A prominent tech investor and entrepreneur sparked an online debate after calling dads “losers” if they take six months of paternity leave.

IRS issuing additional tax refunds to 430,000 people

Joe Lonsdale, the co-founder of software company Palantir, made the comment Wednesday in response to a tweet about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg taking time off to care for his twin newborns.

Lonsdale said that he thinks it’s “great” for fathers to spend time with their kids, “but any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser.”

“In the old days, men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future — that’s the correct masculine response,” he said.

Though Buttigieg only took two months off, not six, several people tweeted that society should embrace the shift to longer paternity leaves.

5 US cities to vote on altering their police forces: What to know

“I proudly took my full paternity leave and would do it again. Turns out it helped me win even more,” Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tweeted in response to Lonsdale. Reddit offers four months of paternity leave.

Garry Tan, the co-founder of Initialized Capital, also defended his firm’s four-month paternity leave policy.

Father believed 19-year-old he allegedly murdered sold daughter into sex trafficking ring, police say

“Respect that people have different choices, but being a dad is awesome, and there is more to life than work and money,” Tan tweeted.

Lonsdale, a father of three, later said using the word “loser” was “unnecessary” and that he should not have been “so harsh.” However, he doubled down on his stance supporting traditional gender roles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
East Bay Times

Working fathers, economy benefit from paternity leave

“Loser” and “a little weird” were among the more printable reactions after Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, took their twins home. The onslaught neatly encapsulated the stigma that’s kept some working fathers from taking advantage of such family policies, despite the social and economic benefits. Buttigieg,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

The ‘unspoken pressure’ of men taking paternity leave, according to dads

Dads across the nation may be known for their corny jokes, but things get serious when it comes to taking time off for their newborns. Recently, Americans have been debating paternity leave, ever since Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) spoke out against a paid family leave bill and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took time off from his own job amid an ongoing supply chain crisis. The conversation is part of the heated negotiation over universal paid family leave — a draft policy that was slashed from the federal spending bill last week before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) added it back in Wednesday.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Paternity leave is for losers? We need to stop it with these toxic stereotypes

Any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser. In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future – that’s the correct masculine response.”With a bit of linguistic tweaking the above opinion wouldn’t be out of place in a Charles Dickens novel – but no, it actually comes from a tweet penned by technology executive and investor Joe Lonsdale. He’s waxing lyrical, specifically, about the pathetic idea that US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg might want to spend some time with his newborn twins, but...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

CEOs Dunk on Tech Bro Joe Lonsdale for Tweet on ‘Correct Masculine Response’ to Paternity Leave

Several high-level tech executives took to the Twittersphere Thursday to respond to Joe Lonsdale after the multimillionaire Silicon Valley entrepreneur tweeted out that “any man in an important position who takes 6 months of leave for a newborn is a loser.” Lonsdale was responding to a tweet about Joe Rogan’s response to Pete Buttigieg’s choice to take paternity leave to look after his twins. “In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future—that’s the correct masculine response,” Lonsdale, a co-founder of Palantir and PayPal, wrote.
PAYPAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Joe Lonsdale
Slate

My Husband Is Refusing to Take His Paid Paternity Leave, and I’m Furious

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I just returned to work after my 12 weeks of maternity leave, and I’m really struggling with leaving my baby in day care. Quitting my job is not an option, both because we’d have to sell our home and because I have a very niche job where positions don’t come up often. Because of the nature of my job, I can’t transition to part-time or work remotely. Here’s the issue: My husband is entitled to take eight weeks of paid leave in our state, but he doesn’t want to take it. He gives different reasons why not, like that it would be expensive (it wouldn’t—the leave is paid), or that it would be inconvenient for his employer (he’s entitled to take the time whether it’s convenient or not!), but when I push him on it, it seems like he would just prefer to work.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity Leave#Tech#Fatherhood#Ktvi#Palantir#Alexisohanian#Initialized Capital
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
realitytitbit.com

What is Kenny from 90 Day Fiance's everyday job?

Kenneth Niedermeier’s relationship with Armando has been followed by TLC cameras since the start. But what does Kenny do for a living?. He went from living in the US to packing up his bags for Mexico to be with Armando Rubio – a true love story on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. We often see their loved-up life as a couple on social media, but now that season 3 is getting well underway, fans wonder what Kenny does for work.
TV SERIES
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Should I Date a Man Who Vows He’ll Leave Me Penniless When He Dies?

Recently I met a man I liked. Unfortunately, he's divorced with five kids. His kids live in a different state far away. On our first date, he made it clear that he is very wealthy and that when he dies, all his money is going to his children. I immediately got turned off. It just didn't sound right. He broke the family unit that included five children, invited someone new in (me), and said, when I die, you'll have to get a blanket and sleep outside, basically. I feel that’s wrong.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheConversationAU

Why happiness is becoming more expensive and out of reach for many Australians

One of the most well-known findings in the economic study of happiness is that, on average, happiness increases with income, but at a certain point diminishing returns set in. In other words, money can only buy a fixed level of happiness, after which extra income and wealth doesn’t make much difference. Presumably after this point, happiness depends on other things, such as health, leisure time, quality of friendships and close family. Our new study, published in October, found the income level required to be happy in Australia has been increasing and moving out of reach of most Australians. The happiness of increasing numbers...
BUSINESS
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy