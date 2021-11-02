CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two more Michigan school districts dropping Indian mascots

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

HARTFORD, Mich. (AP) — Two more Michigan school districts are dropping Indian nicknames and images.

Saranac in Ionia County and Hartford in Van Buren County is the latest to make the change.

Hartford Superintendent Kelly Millin said the district, known as the Indians, was greatly influenced by members of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. The Indian mascot will no longer be used by the end of the school year.

“What once served as a representation for culture, no longer carries the same point of pride for all that see it, and we have been asked to change our Native American logo and mascot,” Millin said in a letter to the community.

The Saranac school board last week voted to “respectfully retire the Redskin mascot.”

Camden-Frontier Schools in Hillsdale County and the Sandusky district in Sanilac County still call themselves Redskins, MLive.com reported.

More Michigan districts still use “Indians.”

