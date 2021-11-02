CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US to cut Ethiopia from trade program over human rights

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he’s decided to cut out Ethiopia from a U.S. trade program, setting the path for sanctions against the African nation over its failure to end a nearly yearlong war in the Tigray region that has led to “gross violations” of human rights.

Biden in a letter to Congress said Ethiopia has not met eligibility requirements to remain a beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act. The program provides sub-Saharan African nations duty-free access to the United States on the condition they meet certain requirements, including eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment and making progress towards political pluralism.

Biden also cited Guinea and Mali in the letter for being out of compliance. The president said Ethiopia was in “gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.”

The sanction goes into effect on Jan. 1. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement her office would “provide each country with clear benchmarks for a pathway toward reinstatement and our Administration will work with them to achieve that objective.”

Ethiopia’s government, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the White House action, had lobbied openly against the move.

Biden’s announcement came as U.S. Horn of Africa envoy Jeffrey Feltman told reporters that the parties to the conflict “don’t seem anywhere near” a cease-fire or talks and called the humanitarian conditions in Tigray “unacceptable.”

The U.S. and United Nations say Ethiopian troops have prevented passage of trucks carrying food and other aid. S .

Biden signed an executive order in September threatening to levy sanctions against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders involved in a conflict gripping the Tigray region if steps aren’t taken soon to wind down the 11-month-old war.

“Without question, the situation is getting worse and worse, and frankly we are getting alarmed by the situation,” he said, referring not only to the Ethiopian government blockade on the Tigray region but the Tigray forces’ push into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar in the past four months, widening the humanitarian crisis.

In a commentary last month in Foreign Policy magazine, Ethiopia’s chief trade negotiator Mamo Mihretu wrote that “Ethiopia’s fledgling manufacturing sector could face an existential threat” and “removal of AGOA eligibility would only worsen the condition of ordinary Ethiopians who have no connection to the Tigray conflict.”

He said that under AGOA in 2000, Ethiopia exported goods worth “a minuscule $28 million to the United States; in 2020, that figure rose roughly tenfold and stood at close to $300 million, nearly half of it under the AGOA.”

He asserted that Ethiopia’s removal from AGOA “would deal a serious blow to the welfare of millions of low-income workers.”

Ethiopia in recent years had one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, but the war has brought that momentum to a halt.

Just 13% of the needed humanitarian aid has entered Tigray in recent months because of “intentional” government restrictions, some food distribution partners have been forced to suspend their work, and “bodies are already consuming themselves because of famine,” Feltman said. “No government can tolerate an armed insurgency. We get that,” he added, but said no government should “engage in mass starvation against citizens.”

Feltman also warned that the U.S. opposes any attempt by the Tigray forces to “besiege” Ethiopia’s capital after the fighters took control of the strategic cities of Dessie and Kombolcha in the past few days, putting them in a position to move down a major highway toward the capital.

Feltman said Ethiopian officials at a retreat in Washington in June were warned that Ethiopia’s relations with the U.S. were at a crossroads. That crossroads, the special envoy, said, “are behind us.”

Mesfin Tegenu, chairman of the American-Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee, estimated an immediate impact of some 200,000 jobs lost, most among low-income female workers.

“On behalf of the one million members of the Ethiopian-American community, we call on the administration to think again,” Mesfin said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

Why the US Suspended Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea From Free-Trade Deal

In response to human rights violations, the U.S. suspended Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) on Tuesday, ending each nation's duty-free access to the American market. In a statement to Congress, U.S. President Joe Biden said these nations were no longer in compliance with...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC13 Houston

US weighing genocide designation against Ethiopia over Tigray war

The Biden administration is ending Ethiopia's special trade status under U.S. law -- the latest penalty imposed on the Ethiopian government amid its ongoing war with the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front, the regional force that once controlled the federal government. The decision, announced Tuesday by the White House, comes amid...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Birmingham Star

US Suspends Ethiopia's Duty-Free Access Over Tigray Violations

Citing 'gross violations of internationally recognized human rights,' the United States on Tuesday said it suspended Ethiopia's duty-free access to the U.S. market. Mali and Guinea will also lose access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). 'Today, President Biden announced three countries will be terminated from the AGOA...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

US Expresses Alarm Over Reports of Escalation of War in Ethiopia

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "alarm" Monday over reports that forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region have advanced into Dessie and Kombolcha, two towns in the neighboring Amhara region. "All parties must stop military operations and begin ceasefire negotiations without preconditions," Blinken wrote in a Twitter post.
POLITICS
Times Leader

People fleeing Ethiopia allege attacks, forced conscription

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new round of deadly attacks and forced conscription has begun against ethnic Tigrayans in an area of Ethiopia now controlled by Amhara regional authorities in collaboration with soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, people fleeing over the border to Sudan tell The Associated Press as the intensifies.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abiy Ahmed
AFP

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency and vowed to press on to victory in "an existential war." In an advisory, the US embassy warned "the security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid." It urged "citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible."
POLITICS
POLITICO

Biden’s next foreign policy crisis

IF IT ISN’T HERE ALREADY — President Joe Biden is clearly not a fan of using U.S. military force unless absolutely necessary. (See: Afghanistan.) His administration’s preference is a “diplomacy first” approach to foreign policy. This might seem like a no-brainer. Of course you’d want to try talking before shooting....
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Political Rights#Ap#Saharan African#Administration#White House#United Nations#Ethiopian
Birmingham Star

US senior diplomat to visit Uruguay, Peru to discuss climate, human rights

"In Montevideo from November 7-9, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with senior government officials to discuss continued efforts to advance democratic governance and human rights in the region; reinforce US-Uruguay economic, security, and counternarcotics cooperation; discuss climate and environmental protection issues; and engage on other matters reflecting the important US-Uruguay bilateral relationship," the State Department said in a press release.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: US firm BlackRock investing in Chinese military, spy companies tied to human rights abuses

The U.S. investment firm BlackRock has been investing in Chinese companies linked to the country’s military and surveillance apparatus, including efforts to target its ethnic minority populations in Xinjiang. “Betting on China,” a new ad released by Consumers’ Research this week, calls into question BlackRock’s investments in China and its...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
mediaite.com

73 Percent of Biden Voters Want Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ to be ‘Punished’ — And 39 Percent Want Him Fired

According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy