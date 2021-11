Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is among the more than 25,000 attendees of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which began Oct. 31. Ahead of the conference, Gallego said some of her goals were to share how Phoenix has become a leader in sustainable technology, learn from other world leaders about their best practices for sustainability and work to attract new businesses focused on sustainability to Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO