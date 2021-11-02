CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The 10 Best Flat Top Griddles to Buy in 2021

By Adam Santa Maria
hiconsumption.com
 6 days ago

It’s time to admit it, if we’re talking versatility and utility, you cannot beat the flat top griddle. Compared to grills, flat tops are easier to clean, you can cook a greater variety of foods on them, you don’t have flare-ups, and they season over time so they actually get better...

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
HOME & GARDEN
Popular Mechanics

The 11 Best TV Wall Mounts for Your Flat Screen in 2021

If you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment area with a new smart TV, a TV wall mount is a great way to do it. There are plenty of reasons to get a TV wall mount. For one, they save a ton of space. You don’t need to place your TV on a stand. It can also give your space a more minimal aesthetic. Of course, one of the biggest benefits is that you can adjust the tilt and direction your TV faces. This makes viewing more comfortable and you can see your TV perfectly from multiple places in the room. Whatever your reason for getting a TV mount, you’ll want to make sure to get a good one.
ELECTRONICS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Small Trucks to Buy for 2022

It's no secret, trucks have been growing in size with each new generation for decades now. We also know that not everyone needs the power and capability of a full-size pickup. For that reason, we've compiled a list of the best small pickup trucks to buy for 2022. This list includes trucks from the midsize class along with the newly minted compact pickup segment. So read on through our list to see which small truck is the right one to put in your garage, because unlike a full-size, these trucks will actually fit in the garage.
BUYING CARS
PCWorld

The best Kindle: Reviews and buying advice

The Kindle is the undisputed leader in e-readers, and Amazon makes several models. Knowing which Kindle to buy depends on your budget and your reading preferences. With this guide and our in-depth reviews, we’ll help you find just the right Kindle for you or your lucky loved one. Alert: If...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Griddle#Camping#Design#American
hiconsumption.com

iKamper’s Disco Series Skillet Brings Modular Cooking Outdoors

With the advent of Traeger’s WiFi-enabled pellet grills, the barbecue space is experiencing a tech-forward paradigm shift. Nowadays, seemingly every offering from companies is loaded with sensors to track all variables of the cooking process. In fact, smart grills have become so ubiquitous that companies have even started to offer portable pellet grills. While many pitmasters are embracing this wave, there are still those who crave a more stripped-down cooking experience. Korean-based gear company iKamper is catering to that very crowd with the launch of their Disco Series cooking system.
LIFESTYLE
Saveur

Flat Tops and Sturdy Handles Are Key to Finding the Best Measuring Cups

It looked so easy, the way Julia Child would just toss things with absolute abandon into the pan or mixing bowl as she went blissfully about making magic in her TV kitchen. And using your instincts in the kitchen is a wonderful thing; it’s the natural companion to enthusiasm for food and cooking. But even the best cooks and bakers will tell you that precision is important.
FOOD & DRINKS
hiconsumption.com

The James Brand & Roark Come Together for a PVD-Coated Titanium Mess Kit

Since its inception in 2012, The James Brand has developed a reputation for delivering design-conscious knives and EDC gear crafted from top-shelf materials. In addition to resonating with the general public, the Portland company’s wares have also caught the attention of plenty of other outfits operating in similar spaces, resulting in an ever-growing number of special edition collaborations — the latest of which sees TJB join forces with adventure clothing and luggage brand Roark to create a limited-edition run of ultra-premium camp mess kits.
LIFESTYLE
hiconsumption.com

Chrome Industries Added Two Rugged Pieces to Their Barrage Collection

Chrome Industries is well known around here for crafting some of the toughest and most stylish backpacks and bags for everyday carry that you can find. Looking to bolster their collection, the brand has released two new additions to their rugged Barrage Collection in the Barrage Tote and Barrage Duffle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
SPY

Create a Cozy, Toasty Place to Sleep This Fall With the Best Flannel Sheets

Choosing your bed sheets can be a complicated business. Sure, it’s easy enough to go to your local store and buy the first set of bedding sheets you find. But, this reckless attitude can have a number of unwanted consequences down the line. In the summer months, when the weather is warm, you may find yourself restless through overheating and in the wintertime, you might be horribly cold. And, that’s just considering temperature alone. There’s no guarantee the first sheets you find are going to be comfortable against your skin. In short, choosing the correct bedding generally comes down to two...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Seattle Weekly

Top 26 Best Mattresses of 2021: Buy from Top Mattress Brands

Sleep is an essential part of everyday life that helps us all achieve an excellent biorhythm. Some of us still don’t grasp the importance of a good, quality mattress. Although the average amount of time we spend sleeping is around 33% of our life, we only pay attention to the quality of the mattress when the problems with lack of sleep arise.
LIFESTYLE
prima.co.uk

13 of the best long-sleeved tops to buy now

The humble long-sleeved top. Frequently overlooked and underrated, this simple garment can elevate an outfit. Whether it’s a classic neutral basic for layering, or an embellished piece worn for a special occasion, a long-sleeved top is an essential addition to any stylish wardrobe. And even better? You can never have...
APPAREL
Robb Report

This New 393-Foot Hybrid Explorer Yacht Blends Emissions-Free Cruising With Luxury Living

Call a vessel a “modern world voyager” and it best pack the power and prowess to back that moniker up. At first blush, Tillberg Design of Sweden’s newest concept delivers on both fronts. The explorer yacht, which goes by the name of Scintilla, was conceived for global adventures, with luxury and sustainability serving as twin design pillars. As such, the studio says the hybrid 393-footer offers the “ultimate world cruising experience” sans emissions. Characterized by a sleek profile and dynamic lines, the five-decker sports a white hull and superstructure with bright blue accents. The interior, meanwhile, appears to be the epitome of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KRON4

Best laundry stain remover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a sad fact of life that accidents are going to happen and cause plenty of difficult to clean stains on your clothes, especially on the days you wear whites. The most common kinds of stains are also frustratingly the most difficult to clean and remove, which is why having a high-quality laundry stain remover at the ready is imperative.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

The 20 Best Shoes for Flat Feet, According to an Expert

Your feet take the brunt of your weight all day long. Therefore, an issue with them can be detrimental to your overall health and mobility. Flat feet, specifically, can lead to a host of problems, including discomfort along the inside arch of the foot, ankle pain, knee pain, lower back pain and generalized foot fatigue. “Flat feet are when the entire foot is touching the ground,” explains pedorthist Michael Fishkin of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists. “Flat feet are apparent when you get out of a pool and have no space under the foot where the arch should be, creating...
APPAREL
WRAL News

Best Buy Deal of the Day

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Best Buy is offering a new Deal of the Day each day as well as multiple bonus daily deals!. See the deals for today at BestBuy.com HERE. Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini...
SHOPPING
hiconsumption.com

Aer’s 33-Liter Travel Pack 2 Is the Ultimate EDC & Travel Backpack

Durability, utility, and versatility have always been three of the most crucial characteristics when it comes to any type of EDC gear. Recognizing this, Aer’s offerings have possessed these qualities in spades since the company’s inception, and the San Francisco firm is now doubling down on these traits with the debut of its second-generation Travel Pack.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheStreet

November's Best Buys

November is the month that launches the season of shopping. From Veterans Day deals to Black Friday, this is truly the time of year to save money on just about everything. But no matter how great a deal is, remember it’s not a deal if you really won’t use the item. So, shop wisely this month. Here are your best buys for November.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy