We are done with another week and it's been an eventful one due to Microsoft's fall 2021 Ignite event. The company had new stuff to announce across its broad range of services and there's plenty of stuff that developers and enterprises can be excited about. It wasn't all good news throughout the week though. Quite a few services and apps in Windows broke, with fixes issued for most in a relatively short amount of time. Find out more about all this and more as we unpack the week from October 31 - November 5.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO