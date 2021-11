The Abbotsford Canucks put on a show this weekend with two exciting wins in their first weekend at home. Friday night saw the Canucks have their home opener at the Abbotsford Centre and the arena was bumping. Vancouver Canucks public announcer and well-known voice Al Murdoch was on the in-arena announcements while former Vancouver Canucks DJ, Jay Swing, was keeping the crowd at a high level with his music selection.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO