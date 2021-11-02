CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Britain, U.S., India, China, EU aim to boost near-zero emission steel output – UK statement

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Britain, the United States, India, China and the European Union will aim to boost the production...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Australia vows to sell coal 'for decades'

Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change. More than 40 countries pledged to eliminate coal use within decades during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to cap the warming of Earth since the Industrial Revolution to between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius. Australia, along with some other major coal users such as China and the United States, did not sign up. "We have said very clearly we are not closing coal mines and we are not closing coal-fired power stations," Australian Minister for Resources Keith Pitt told national broadcaster ABC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

ETF’s big splash in MSCI’s new China index puts pressure on FTSE China A50

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Just months after MSCI introduced its China mega-cap index, the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the new index began trading in China on Monday, armed with $4 billion, matching the money tracking the long-established FTSE China A50. The debut of the four ETFs – two in Shanghai...
MARKETS
wibqam.com

World Bank Group’s IFC partners with South African tech group to boost digital infrastructure

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with South Africa’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies to expand data centre capacity and roll out fibre-optic cable on the continent, the groups said in a joint statement on Monday. The link-up with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, formally Liquid Telecom,...
AFRICA
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Britain#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#British
AFP

'The UN's eyes': French Navy enforces North Korea sanctions

Flying above the Yellow Sea between Korea and China, a French naval crew scans the ocean surface for signs of contraband headed for North Korea. The team is part of an international mission enforcing United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang, flying surveillance trips from the US Futenma base in Japan's Okinawa. "The UN sends us information on vessels suspected of illicit behaviour," and then a flight plan is drawn up, explained Guillaume, the lieutenant commander who leads the team and can only be identified by his first name. On board their Falcon 200 aircraft, the team of six uses radar as well as ships' AIS -- the automatic identification system that transmits information including a vessel's identity and its route.
MILITARY
wibqam.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Australia will begin administering booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from Monday as millions in its largest city, Sydney, woke up to more freedom amid an accelerating immunisation drive against the coronavirus. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
wibqam.com

China central bank to tread warily on easing amid stagflation risk – policy sources

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank will likely move cautiously on loosening monetary policy to bolster the economy, as slowing economic growth and soaring factory inflation fuel concerns over stagflation, policy sources and analysts said. Momentum is faltering in the world’s second-largest economy due to fresh curbs to control COVID-19...
BUSINESS
The Independent

A look at the state of play at the climate talks in Glasgow

As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.Laurent Fabius the former French foreign minister who helped forge the Paris climate accord, said the general atmosphere had improved since the talks began Oct. 31 and "most negotiators want an agreement.” But negotiators were still struggling late Saturday to put together a series of draft decisions for government ministers to finalize during the...
ENVIRONMENT
wibqam.com

UK’s Truss to visit southeast Asia to boost economic and security ties

LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will travel to Malaysia on Sunday as part of a week-long visit to southeast Asia aimed at deepening economic and security ties in the region, her office said. Truss will also visit Thailand and Indonesia, chosen to reflect their “growing economic and...
U.K.
Mic

The U.S. is getting out of the oil business overseas

The United States is abandoning new fossil fuel projects — at least overseas. On Thursday, 20 nations including the U.S., United Kingdom, and Canada announced a commitment to end all public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of 2022. That pledge calls for the money that would have gone to extracting oil and other fossil fuels to instead be spent on clean energy expansion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. call to boost output

LONDON – Oil prices rose towards $81 a barrel on Friday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude rose 36 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
MyChesCo

Senator Casey Statement on EU-US Steel and Aluminum Tariff Agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on the announcement that the Biden Administration and the European Union have reached an agreement on steel and aluminum tariffs:. “When given a level playing field, American workers, especially our steelworkers, can outwork and outcompete our global competitors....
FOREIGN POLICY
mining.com

Iron ore price back below $100 on shrinking steel output in China

The iron ore price in China fell below 600 yuan ($93.75) per tonne for the first time in nearly a year due to loose supply conditions and poor demand outlook. Iron ore price in Singapore tumbled for a fifth day as the world’s top steelmaker ramped up efforts to cap annual volumes.
INDUSTRY
pbs.org

India pledges to get to ‘net zero’ by 2070, long after U.S. and China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India announced a new target for his country — to cease adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2070. That’s two decades after the deadline the United States has set for itself, and at least 10 years later than China’s self-proclaimed stopping point. Modi said the goal of reaching “net zero” by 2070 was one of five measures India planned to undertake to meet its commitments under the Paris climate accord.
POLITICS
froggyweb.com

Modi says India targets net-zero emissions by 2070

LONDON (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set 2070 as a target for his country to reach net-zero carbon emissions, a much later date than those set by other polluters but one he defended by saying India was sticking to its pledges “in spirit and letter”. Modi told other...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy