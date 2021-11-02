CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Juventus Join Liverpool and Tottenham in the Race for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

Premier League Clubs Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked with Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic or the past season but Italian giants Juventus look set to enter the race.

In an ideal world, Liverpool would sign a young goal scoring striker to be Roberto Firmino's long-term replacement.

However, we don't live in an ideal world unfortunately. There have been a few names linked with a move to Anfield though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ix5qK_0ckBD6hC00
(Photo by Massimo Paolone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

From RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. These options seem unlikely though.

One player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool over the past year is Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian broke onto the scene last season, scoring 21 goals in the Serie A. This season he's continued his goal scoring form by firing eight goals in for the Viola already.

Last Season's Interest in Vlahovic

There were a host of clubs linked with a move for Vlahovic last season. Premier League clubs Tottenham and Liverpool were both reported to be very interested in bringing him to England.

The club that went the furthest with the interest was Atletico Madrid. The Spanish champions reportedly bid €60million for the Serbian.

However, Fiorentina rejected the bid as they valued the striker at €70million.

Fiorentina rejecting the bid could've played a part in Dusan Vlahovic refusing to sign his contract extension at Fiorentina.

This has led to the Viola having to sell their star man in January or next summer as his contract runs out in 2023.

Despite being forced to sell him, the Italian side are still valuing the Serbian at a whopping €70million.

Juventus Join the Race for Dusan Vlahovic

In a recent report from Tuttosport, Italian giants Juventus are set to 'shellshock' Liverpool and Tottenham as they enter the race for Vlahovic.

The report also goes on to say that the Serbian would be keen on making a move to Turin.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

​Tottenham join Leeds in race for Espanyol striker Tomas

Tottenham are joining Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United in the race to sign Raul de Tomas. The 27-year-old striker is enjoying an excellent season so far. De Tomas has six goals and two assists this term, with Fijaches claiming that he has been a sensation so far. The source also suggests...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'You Want To Smash Him' Brentford Forward And Liverpool Fan Ivan Toney On Virgil van Dijk

Brentford striker and Liverpool fan Ivan Toney has named Virgil van Dijk as the best defender he has faced this season on The Bees Premier League journey so far. The two teams played out an entertaining 3-3 at the Brentford Community Stadium at the end of September where Van Dijk and his teammates witnessed first hand the job Thomas Frank is doing in West London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool join Chelsea in race for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool have joined the race for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Tuttosport says the Reds are among a cluster of clubs interested in signing the France international. The report states that Juventus have joined the race to sign Tchouameni, with the Serie A giants plotting to make a move 'between January and June'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Erling Haaland
Yardbarker

Juventus on Vlahovic and Witsel – Could it be possible in January?

Due to the unpleasant start of the season, the Juventus general assembly held on Friday was a fiery one. The club’s hierarchy saw their policies being questioned by the shareholders. However, vice president Pavel Nedved admitted that the club is looking to bolster the squad with a striker and a midfielder.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiorentina#Turin#Juventus Join Liverpool#Race#Italian#Anfield#Rb Salzburg#Borussia Dortmund#Serbian#The Serie A#Spanish#Tuttosport
BBC

Transfer news: City target Vlahovic wants to join Juve

Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City, now wants to join Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian), external. Meanwhile, Nice and France Under-21 forward Amine Gouiri, 21, is a target for City. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external. France left-back Theo Hernandez, 24,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

PL rivals join the race to sign Israeli Tottenham target playing in Ukraine

Newcastle United join the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Manor Solomon. According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United have entered the fray to land Tottenham Hotspur transfer target and FC Shakhtar Donetsk attacker, Manor Solomon. The 22-year-old Israeli professional footballer has been drumming up a lot of interest from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Fiorentina coach Italiano delighted with Vlahovic for hat-trick against Spezia

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano praised Dusan Vlahovic after his hat-trick in victory over Spezia. The Viola won 3-0 against Italiano's former club. “We reacted to Wednesday's defeat," he told DAZN. “We wanted to restart. The lads were good and had the right approach, it was a well-deserved win and I'm happy that we were decisive in our finishing, as well as Vlahovic's three goals. We had so many opportunities.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Harry Kane is ON BOARD at Tottenham and is excited to work with elite boss Antonio Conte... as Italian meets Spurs squad and targets Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic in January

Tottenham expect Antonio Conte to receive the Government green light to take charge of his new club for the first time on Thursday night following his appointment as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor on Tuesday. In a landmark day at the north London club that saw Conte sign an 18 month...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Fiorentina - Serie A

Juventus welcome Fiorentina to the Allianz Stadium this weekend as they aim to arrest their alarming Serie A form. The Old Lady are languishing in 9th place after successive league defeats, falling at home to Sassuolo before being condemned to a 2-1 away defeat to Verona last time out. Their...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus joins the race for 23-year-old Real Madrid ace

Juventus has been linked with a move for struggling Real Madrid striker, Luka Jovic. The Serbian isn’t in the first-team picture at Madrid and might need a move away from the Spanish club to get his career back. He was in fine form at Eintracht Frankfurt, which made Madrid splash...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arsenal in talks to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are in talks to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. Sky Italia says Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with Vlahovic following promising talks with the Serie A club. Arsenal are prepared to offer Fiorentina £68million for Vlahovic. Mikel Arteta believes Vlahovic would be a good addition to his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
247
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy