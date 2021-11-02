CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cruel King and the Great Hero - Gameplay Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the latest trailer for the upcoming game, The Cruel King and the Great Hero,...

www.ign.com

IGN

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - Review

Having finished Mass Effect 3 Legendary Edition, it’s hard to fathom why this excellent action role-playing game was quite so controversial when it came out in 2012. Granted, the endings were revised to be both clearer and a bit more nuanced since – and they still aren’t all that good. But the bulk of its 50+ hours are the same, and on the whole it’s as much of a gut-punching, head-scratching continuation of the trilogy as ever. Is it the best Mass Effect? No, not quite – as I said the first time I played it, Mass Effect has followed the same pattern as Star Wars: the original trilogy’s second episode was the high point and the third, while still very strong and visually impressive, didn’t quite stack up (and everything after was questionable at best). Its final moments may not quite stick the landing, but just about everything up to that point is stellar.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Tales of Luminaria Alexandra Trailer Focuses on Gameplay

Bandai Namco’s shared lots of Tales of Luminaria trailer footage and details ahead of launch, and the latest video focuses on Alexandra von Sonne gameplay. While her initial launch trailer showed her off, this is more extensive. Alexandra’s trailer follows the pattern of other first looks. It begins with a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Trailer Reveals Open World Single-Player

Finally, we know what to expect from the Halo Infinite campaign, thanks to a new gameplay trailer from 343 Industries. With Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer being free-to-play and its Forge mode being delayed, Campaign is really the only mode hiding behind the $60 price tag right now. Now, we can finally...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 11: Escape Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Respawn Entertainment released the latest trailer for the next season of Apex Legends—Escape. The video dropped on the official Apex Legends YouTube channel on Monday, Oct. 25. Not only did fans get to see simulacrum, Ash, in action, they were also treated to a preview of the long-awaited "Tropics" map—now confirmed as "Storm Point." They were also able to see the C. A. R. SMG in action, blowing opponents away with a few well-placed clicks.
TV SERIES
noobfeed.com

Halo Infinite New Gameplay Trailer Highlights Ubisoft Game Systems

A new trailer for Halo Infinite just dropped showing off what 343 Industries has been working on since the game's delay last year. Major improvements in the visuals and performance were shown but also showcased a lot of new elements. Including the open world of Zeta Halo, objectives littered around the map, mini-boss fights, and an upgrade system that resembles that of a Ubisoft open-world game.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Star Ocean: The Divine Force Announced; New Trailer Reveals Gameplay

Today’s PlayStation State of Play stream has now come and gone, and Star Ocean: The Divine Force was announced during the presentation as a 25th-anniversary commemoration for the series. It’s being developed by Tri-Ace and published by Square Enix. This new trailer gives us a look at some of the gameplay as well as the game’s launch window. This new entry in the Star Ocean franchise is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends: Escape - Official Gameplay Trailer

Watch the new Apex Legends Escape trailer to see Apex Legends' new character Ash in action. Catch a glimpse of the new Storm Point map, the C.A.R. SMG, and a quick peek at the items that will be available in the Apex Legends Season 11 battle pass. Apex Legends Season 11: Escape launches on November 2, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Weird West Delayed to January 11th, 2022; New Gameplay Trailer Released

WolfEye Studios’ Weird West has been delayed from the originally planned Fall 2021 release window. It’s now releasing on January 11th 2022 for PS4, PC and Xbox One. To help tide players over, a new gameplay trailer has been released, showcasing the various immersive sim elements that can be employed.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Deathverse: Let It Die Trailer Revealed, Check Out Gameplay Right Here

A new kind of survival action game is coming your way, as Deathverse: Let It Die trailer debuts at the PlayStation State of Play October 2021 digital event — showing off gameplay of some twisted characters and deathmatch combat that’s all about style and showing off your moves. Here’s the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battlefield 2042 - Renewal, Breakaway, and Discarded Maps Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Battlefield 2042 for a look at gameplay on three of the seven maps coming at launch. The maps showcased in the trailer are Renewal, which is set in an Egyptian desert featuring a solar array power station on one side with a lush research facility on the other; Breakaway, which is set in Antarctica and featuring an offshore platform off the Frozen Coast, as well as an outlook station perched high above the battlefield; and Discarded which features a flooded village along India's west coast, disassembled hull and a Colossus Ship to explore. Battlefield 2042 is available on November 19, 2021 with early access starting November 12, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Saturnalia: Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Just in time for Halloween is the official gameplay teaser trailer for the upcoming survival horror game Saturnalia, which, as you can see, has a gorgeous and wholly unique art style. Wishlist it now on the Epic Games Store ahead of its release this Winter.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Bright Memory: Infinite gets a new gameplay trailer and release date

Bright Memory: Infinite is a stylish sci-fi mix of gunplay and melee, featuring both first-person shooter and action elements. Impressively, the game is designed by a one-man development studio, FYQD-Studio. Judging from Bright Memory: Infinite gameplay trailer, it looks like it will deliver the goods, with some stunning graphics and exciting gameplay. Along with the trailer, Bright Memory: Infinite also finally has a release date set for November 11.
VIDEO GAMES

