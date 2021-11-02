CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer

By Laura Hampson
Kristen Stewart has confirmed that she and her screenwriter girlfriend, Dylan Meyer , are officially engaged.

The 31-year-old actor was promoting her new movie, Spencer , when she confirmed the news on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Stewart said: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

The pair have been dating for two years and the Twilight actor previously said that she “can’t f*****g wait” to marry Meyer after they’d been dating for just three months.

“I want to be, like, sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” she told Stern in 2019.

“I can’t say right now because she will find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do. I’m really impulsive. I don’t know when it’s going to be.”

Stewart and Meyer initially met six years ago but their paths didn’t cross again until 2019.

“The first time that I told her that I loved her, we were like sitting in this random bar… I’ve known her for like six years, but we only started seeing each other and it was like two weeks in, and it was literally like the day that I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart told the radio show.

“I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her in six years and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’ She’s been living in LA alongside my life.”

Earlier this week, Meyer posted a picture of the pair lying on a rug on the floor with the caption: “Awful proud of this hard-working princess.”

Pretty Little Liars actor Ashley Benson commented on the image, saying: “This is the cutest f*****g photo I love you two sooo much.”

Stewart famously dated Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, on and off for four years while the pair were filming the vampire franchise, but they split for good in 2013.

