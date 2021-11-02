Three-wheel Polaris Slingshot fun, memorable and adventurous

October 26th is the last day to enter to win this dream car, get more entries now. Back in 1966, GM set out to make Chevrolet’s flagship full-size car into a heavy hitting factory hot rod by outfitting only 1,856 examples with the legendary 425-horsepower Turbo-Jet V8 engine. Backed by a Muncie M21 4-speed manual transmission and a Positraction rear end, the results were nothing short of breathtaking. When Chevy threw in features such as a special suspension equalization package, metallic brakes, and a heavy duty generator and fitted the interior with niceties like deluxe seat belts, tinted glass, and a Comfortilt steering wheel, they took the car to an all new level. Although pricey for the day, the original MSRP for these cars were in excess of $3,800.00, although these options made the car quite a value.
Comments / 0