Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) is not the only one trying to carve out a position for itself as a metaverse-savvy company. Microsoft is in this space, too -- coming at it from a more enterprise-centric perspective. At the Microsoft Ignite IT pro conference this week, officials are beating the metaverse drum by announcing more details around Microsoft's plans to bring Mesh to its Teams collaboration platform.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO