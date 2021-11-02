CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Game Sunday: Patriots vs Panthers odds and prediction for NFL Week 9 game

By Mike Luciano
 6 days ago

The New England Patriots should be in line to face a couple of old friends this week against the Carolina Panthers. Not only will the Patriots face Stephon Gilmore just weeks after trading him away, but they could take on a former division rival in quarterback Sam Darnold. While...

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
Mac Jones
RUMOR: Deshaun Watson a target for Panthers after Sam Darnold benching

The honeymoon phase of the Carolina Panthers’ marriage with Sam Darnold has seemingly come to an end. It was sweet in the beginning, with the Panthers racking up three wins to start the season. But since their 24-9 victory over the lowly Houston Texans in Week 3, the Panthers have gone 0-4. It’s gotten so bad for Darnold that he was benched in Week 7’s 25-3 road loss to the New York Giants. Could this signal a more serious pursuit of Deshaun Watson for the Panthers?
Yardbarker

Panthers bench Sam Darnold for P.J. Walker

The first three games of his Carolina Panthers career went swimmingly for quarterback Sam Darnold. That included the former No. 3 pick of the New York Jets leading Carolina to a perfect 3-0 record while tallying six total touchdowns and one interception. Since then, it’s been completely downhill for Darnold...
Jets vs Patriots Game Thread

It’s week 7 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road in Foxborough, Massachusetts to face the New England Patriots. The Jets are coming off their bye and looking to fix the NFL’s lowest scoring offense. First halves have been particularly egregious, as the Jets rarely score and often find themselves in double digit deficits by halftime. The scripted plays to start the game have not worked, the running game has not been effective, dropped passes have been an issue, and Zach Wilson, outside of the Titans game, has not looked ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. That’s a lot to fix in one bye week, but perhaps the team can at least make some progress today against the Patriots. Getting their first win in Foxborough since January 2011 would be great, but if that doesn’t happen, it would be nice for the Jets to at least be competitive and show a functional offense here.
NFL assigns referee Clete Blakeman's crew for Patriots-Panthers game

The last time the New England Patriots played against the Carolina Panthers in a game refereed by Clete Blakeman it ended in controversial fashion. Patriots fans are hoping to see a less frustrating ending Sunday when Blakeman's crew officiates New England's Week 9 matchup in Carolina. The aforementioned controversy happened...
Chargers vs. Patriots odds, spread, line, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 8 NFL predictions

After winning a wild offensive battle against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, the hangover from an emotional win caught up with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) against the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago. After a week off, they look to hit the reset button against a surging New England Patriots (3-4) team that has won two of its last three and took the Dallas Cowboys to overtime in a narrow loss. The two sides also played each other in 2020, with New England taking the win, but the Chargers look like a different team under new head coach Brandon Staley. You can stream Chargers vs. Patriots in select markets on Paramount+.
Ups And Downs: Patriots Defense Dominates While Offense Runs Wild In Win Over Panthers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots won their third straight game in fairly dominant fashion on Sunday, with the defense completely shutting down Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers for a 24-6 victory. This is the team’s first three-game winning streak since the middle of the 2019 season. The Patriots remain undefeated on the road, improving to 4-0 away from Gillette Stadium, and are now 5-4 on the season. That 5-4 record has them just half-a-game behind the Bills in the AFC East, after Buffalo was stunned for a 9-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. Week 9 wasn’t the prettiest of games for...
Gunner Olszewski Leaves Patriots Game Vs. Panthers With Head Injury

FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots kick returner Gunner Olszewski has been ruled out of the rest of Sunday’s clash with the Carolina Panthers with a head injury. Olszewski suffered the injury early in the second quarter while returning a kickoff. He took a massive shot to the head while returning Carolina’s kick, spinning the final few yards to the New England 30-yard line.
5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

The Patriots overcame a slow, mistake-filled start on offense with help from a lights-out defense that came ready to play, leading to a 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers that gives New England their first winning record of the season at 5-4. Rhamondre Stevenson provided an early spark for the offense that snapped them out of their penalty and turnover funk, while J.C. Jackson gave the Pats their second-straight game with a pick-six while snagging two more interceptions. Carolina's offense was confounded for much of the day, with another rookie, Christian Barmore, having an active day as well.
