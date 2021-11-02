CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany: Merkel’s party to choose new leader by late January

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party is turning to a ballot of its entire membership to choose a new leader...

Germany's Merkel on 2015 migrant influx: 'we managed it'

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has a positive verdict on the influx of migrants to Germany in 2015 and 2016 as she prepares to step down: “We managed it.”. Merkel became the face of a welcoming approach to migrants as people fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere trekked across the Balkans. More than 1 million asylum-seekers entered Germany in 2015-16. The chancellor insisted repeatedly that “we will manage” the arrivals, but ran into resistance both at home and among European partners.
Commentary: Germany’s Angela Merkel leaves behind much unfinished business

German Chancellor Angela Merkel accomplished much but leaves Germany’s toughest challenges for her likely successor, Socialist Democrat Olaf Scholz. Merkel handled crises well, helping hold Europe together through the global financial upheaval, sovereign debt meltdowns in southern Europe and Ireland, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Middle East refugee crisis.
German Social Democrats to make campaign manager new leader

Germany’s Social Democrats the country’s main center-left party, is set to make the manager of its successful election campaign one of its leaders. The move comes amid ongoing coalition talks to anoint party candidate Olaf Scholz as the successor to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel Top party officials proposed on Monday that general secretary Lars Klingbeil replace 69 year-old Norbert Walter-Borjans who announced that he won’t be seeking re-election as co-leader when his term expires next month. The Social Democrats have been led by the left-leaning duo of Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken since 2019 when they defeated a rival...
Germany’s Angela Merkel urges countries to put price on carbon emissions

GLASGOW, Scotland — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged other countries to put a price on carbon emissions, which are the main cause of global warming. Merkel — who chaired the first Conference of the Parties, or COP1, in 1995 — said the world needs a “comprehensive transformation” of way people live and work if it wants to curb climate change.
Armin Laschet
Angela Merkel
Germany’s Merkel ready to have more time to read, travel

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is satisfied with the timing of her departure after 16 years at the helm of the country and is now looking forward to dedicating time to things she had to neglect during her chancellorship. Weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday that Merkel said she wants to “perhaps travel a bit or read, or simply enjoy some leisure time knowing that no possible upheaval is going to happen in the next 20 minutes. “The chancellor, who announced in 2018 that she would not run again in the national election last month, steered Germany safely through a succession of crises including the global financial crisis, the migrant crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.
Greek president to Germany’s Merkel: Greece often felt alone

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s often-strained relations in past years with European economic powerhouse Germany have taken center stage during a visit to Athens by outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel as both the country’s president and prime minister aired past grievances. President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was Merkel’s first official meeting during her visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her 16-year tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe. Sakellaropoulou said there had often been times of difficulty and tension in their two countries’ relations, and that during the financial crisis Greece was called on to pay a heavy price and had often justifiably felt alone.
Germany’s Merkel visits post-crisis Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Greece for a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe. Merkel landed Thursday on a Greek national holiday marking the day in 1940 when Athens rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis troops to enter Greece. The decision led to Greece entering World War II, pitting it against a far stronger adversary and eventually to a brutal occupation by Nazi Germany. Greek-German relations were often thorny in past years, particularly during Greece’s decade-long financial crisis. Germany was the largest single contributor to international bailouts for Greece, but also the main driver behind the austerity imposed to secure them.
Germany’s Merkel to meet Biden during G20 summit

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend, a German government official said on Thursday. Merkel has also invited her likely successor Olaf Scholz to join the bilateral discussions with other countries’...
Merkel looks on as Germany's newly elected parliament convenes

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel watched from a visitors' gallery on Tuesday as a new, more diverse and younger parliament elected a woman from the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) as parliamentary president. Merkel, 67, who did not stand for re-election in the national ballot on...
Dismissed: Germany's Merkel becomes caretaker chancellor

BERLIN — (AP) — Angela Merkel took a step closer to political retirement Tuesday after receiving her formal dismissal certificate from the post of chancellor after 16 years in office, though she will lead a caretaker government until her successor is sworn in. Hours earlier, Merkel attended the opening session...
Parties sign power-sharing deal to form new Czech government

PRAGUE (AP) — Two party coalitions that emerged as winners of the Czech Republic’s parliamentary election have signed a power-sharing deal to govern. A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party garnered 27.8% of votes in last month’s poll. That group has teamed up with the center-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN – a group of mayors – which received 15.6% of votes. The new partnership will hold a 108-seat majority in the the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating outgoing populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition.
Berlin, DE
Europe
Germany
Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever – it should be a source of great shame to everyone

It is a source of great shame that Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever, with thousands who intended to travel from poorer countries excluded. A hostile environment from the Home Office to those travelling from countries in the global south (especially those from Africa), high costs of accommodation and a failure to deliver on a pledge to offer Covid vaccines to all delegates has excluded many of those who face the worst of the climate crisis every day.Having broken the promise of offering Covid vaccines to all delegates, it is unsurprising to then see that rich...
Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
China’s Xi lays way for third term in power at party meeting

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping appears to be laying the foundation for a third term in power as top officials from the all-powerful Communist Party meet in Beijing this week. The official Xinhua News Agency said president and party General Secretary Xi issued a draft resolution on the party’s “major achievements and historical experience” at the Central Committee’s plenary session that opened on Monday. Scholars say that will mark the party’s third major statement on its 100-year history, shoring up Xi’s status as an equal to Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. China removed term limits on the presidency in 2018 and the party is expected to approve Xi as its leader for another five-year term at its congress next year.
Boris Johnson news – live: Jacob Rees-Mogg told to quit, as EU warns it could suspend parts of Brexit deal

The European Union may suspend elements of the Brexit withdrawal deal if Britain uses Article 16 to put the Northern Ireland protocol on ice, Ireland’s foreign minister has suggested.Simon Coveney said the bloc would respond in a “very serious way” if the UK triggered the clause, adding of the overall divorce deal: “If one is being set aside, there is a danger that the other will also be set aside by the EU.”Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing calls to resign over the way the government handled the vote on parliamentary standards last week.Boris Johnson was forced into a screeching...
Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior ministry has lifted a ban on a radical Islamist party behind a violent anti-France protest last month. The rally triggered clashes that killed six policemen and four demonstrators. Authorities said on Monday that Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party was no longer outlawed. The ban was lifted late Sunday. This follows an agreement reached last week between the government and TLP that the party would halt its march to Islamabad. The march was called to demand the closure of the French Embassy in the Pakistani capital. TLP was outlawed a year ago amid violent rallies over the publications of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in France.
Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
Slovaks expand restrictions, plan more amid record surge

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia has expanded strict coronavirus restrictions to nearly half of the country amid a record surge of infections. The government is expected to discuss additional measures on Monday as the country’s Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky joined medical personnel who treat COVID-19 patients in urging Slovaks to get vaccinated. The measures will affect 36 of the country’s 79 counties. Slovakia, which has a population of nearly 5.5 million people, is one of the countries in the European Union that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. It has registered around 521,650 cases and 13,269 deaths.
Iran bans newspaper that linked supreme leader to poverty

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s judicial authorities have reportedly banned a newspaper for publishing a front-page graphic that appeared to show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line. The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Iran’s media supervisory body shut down the daily newspaper Kelid on Monday, after it published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians Living under Poverty Line” on Saturday. The graphic resembled an earlier image of Khamenei writing on a piece of paper with his left hand, a prominent ring on one of his fingers. His right has been paralyzed since a 1981 bombing. Advocacy group say local journalists in Iran routinely face government harassment and arrest.
