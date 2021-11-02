CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Owner of a hybrid electric vehicle is concerned about battery life

Springfield News Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I have a 2018 Toyota Avalon hybrid with a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery. I generally keep cars for many years. I am concerned that the battery may give out before I may wish to replace the car. I understand that battery replacement would be very expensive. In the event the battery...

www.springfieldnewssun.com

Comments / 2

Related
insideevs.com

How Much Range Does an Electric Car Lose Each Year?

While electric vehicles have been proven to have considerably lower ownership costs compared to their ICE counterparts, battery longevity remains an equivocal subject. Similar to how consumers ask how long the batteries can last, manufacturers often question the same subject. ''Every single battery is going to degrade every time you charge and discharge it,'' Atlis Motor Vehicles CEO, Mark Hanchett, told InsideEVs.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Electric Car FAQs: How Long Do Electric Cars Last?

Supporters of EVs will tell you that electric cars are just like regular cars. For the most part, they’re right. You step on the pedal on the right and the car goes, you turn the wheel and the car turns, and the only real difference is what kind of fuel goes in it. If we’re being completely honest, though, that’s only mostly true. Most of the time, the only difference is what kind of fuel goes into the car, but the other differences probably need explaining in order for mainstream buyers to buy electric cars.
CARS
mobilesyrup.com

Ford begins selling electric motors, shows off vintage EV truck

To help vintage car owners electrify their vehicles, Ford has started selling a new electric crate motor that can be used to modernize vintage rides. The legacy automaker is selling this little motor for $3,900 USD (roughly $4,800 CAD). The motor doesn’t come with a battery or any of the other parts you’d need to actually fully convert a standard car, however. Still, it’s a powerful little engine with 317ft/lbs of torque.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Electric Vehicle#Electric Vehicle Battery#Fuel Economy
TrendHunter.com

All-Electric Performance Vehicles

The Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept was debuted at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas as an all-electric performance vehicle that would provide impressive driving capabilities in an emissions-free manner. The vehicle features an electric all-wheel drive (eAWD) along with the Performance Edition Extended Range Battery, while the body was...
CARS
techeblog.com

Tesla-Powered Team Vesco 444 “Little Giant” Hits 353MPH, Sets New Electric Vehicle Land Speed Record

Team Vesco 444 reVolt Systems streamliner, nicknamed “Little Giant,” driven by New York City resident Eric Ritter set a new National Electric E3 Record by achieving a blistering 353 mph average, which is 12 mph faster than the current world record. It’s powered by 1,152 prismatic lithium ion batteries and a pair of heavily modified Tesla motors. You can’t just recharge this at any supercharger, as it required a Tier 4 solar trailer out at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. Read more for a video of the record-setting run and additional information.
CARS
SlashGear

SES Holdings shows off new battery technology for electric vehicles

When it comes to EVs, every automotive manufacturer wants to build one with the longest driving range possible. The decision tree for which electric vehicle to purchase for a shopper often comes down to a mixture of cost and how far it will drive per charge. SES Holdings, a battery manufacturer startup with a significant investment from GM, has shown off a new battery technology that could give future electric vehicles a significantly longer driving range.
ECONOMY
digg.com

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens To The Used Batteries?

Used electric vehicle batteries could be the Achilles' heel of the transportation revolution — or the gold mine that makes it real. Listening to the women who alleged abuse, and fighting to get their stories heard, helped change the treatment of victims by the media and the justice system.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
USA Today

Electric vehicle savings explored

Driving an electric vehicle can save you a lot of money on gas… but how much money does it really save you? Well, it depends.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Stellantis’ Battery Electric Vehicles Will Be Powered By Samsung

Battery electric vehicles are the next evolution in transportation, without a doubt. Love it or hate it, electric cars are the future. That being said, automakers need to quickly make the necessary moves to meet the growing demand for EVs. Stellantis is doing its part to make sure it’s ready for the upcoming shift.
ECONOMY
jacksonnewspapers.com

Low battery? Electric vehicles can now charge up at Ripley's McCoy's Inn

RIPLEY — McCoy's Inn on Fitness Lane in Ripley now has four operating car charging stations thanks to grants through the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership (MAEP), which funded the $30,000 project. Blink, an electric vehicle charger supplier, partnered with MAEP to bring another charging location to West Virginia. Andrew Hillman, executive...
RIPLEY, WV
ZDNet

NI beefs up its electric vehicle, battery capabilities with two acquisitions

NI, known to engineers for its testing and measurement hardware and software, is ramping up its electric vehicles and batteries efforts via two acquisitions. The company said it acquired NH Research, which provides high power test and measurement applications, and outlined plans to buy the EV Systems business of Heinzinger GmbH.
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

The Electric Vehicle Race to Market

Three rapidly advancing technologies are driving this collective race towards zero-emission e-mobility: wide-bandgap (WBG) devices, more power-dense batteries, and faster charging capabilities. This month’s In Focus looks at the latest developments, challenges, opportunities, and strategies in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Since its inception on a paper napkin more than...
CARS
candgnews.com

Novi police to add 5 hybrid vehicles to fleet

NOVI — The Novi Police Department will be adding five new hybrid vehicles to its fleet. Since 2020, the department has been replacing its gas-powered vehicles with hybrid Ford Explorers. This will keep the department compliant with the city’s policy aimed at reducing emissions. The department also has a policy...
NOVI, MI
thebridgenewspaper.com

Better Batteries Make Electric Cars More Convenient

- The electric car trend shows no signs of slowing down, and the next generation of electric cars are more than up to speed. Although widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) got off to a slower than expected start in the United States, more car shoppers are seeing the benefits of EVs and hybrids. Several improvements in the latest models have helped overcome some hurdles that might have made buyers hesitant to embrace EVs.
CARS
The Daily Collegian

Drastically improved electric vehicle batteries possible with $2.9M grant

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. —In pursuit of commercially-adoptable electric vehicle batteries with twice the energy density and cycle life of current technology, Penn State researchers have been awarded $2.9 million from the U.S. Department of Energy. Donghai Wang, professor of mechanical engineering and chemical engineering and affiliate of the Penn State...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

StoreDot, the Extreme Fast Charging Battery Pioneer, Secures Breakthrough Patent for Digital Battery System to Guarantee Consistent Driving Range of All Electric Vehicles

This revolutionary 'digital battery' breakthrough, achieved through a combination of patented software and cell chemistry management, gives an EV owner a fixed battery driving range for the duration of its useful service life, thus overcoming another aspect of the known Range Anxiety. It manages both charging voltages and StoreDot's XFC silicon-based cell chemistry to stress a battery less at the start of its life and balance its performance across the battery's life to deliver a driving experience with predictable and consistent range.
ELECTRONICS
Washington Post

Why an Electric Car Battery Is So Expensive, For Now

At Tesla Inc.’s ballyhooed Battery Day event in 2020, CEO Elon Musk set himself an ambitious target: to produce a $25,000 electric vehicle in three years. Hitting that sticker price -- about $15,000 cheaper than the company’s least expensive model today -- is seen as critical to delivering a truly mass-market product. Getting there means finding new savings on technology -- most critically in the batteries that make up a big part of an EV’s cost -- without compromising safety. Alongside Musk, traditional automaking giants including Toyota Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG are pouring tens of billions of dollars into the race.
CARS
rdworldonline.com

DOE announces $209M for electric vehicles battery research

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future. Additionally, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. Both announcements support the Biden-Harris administration goals to make America a global leader in electric vehicle and battery innovation, advance the development of these technologies to save families money, lower carbon pollution and create high-quality jobs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy