Public Health

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

By Marsha Heller
KFVS12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department...

www.kfvs12.com

Lootpress

COVID vaccines temporarily stopped at health department

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials say coronavirus vaccines have been temporarily stopped at the Mercer County Health Department due to quality assurance issues. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the Mercer County Health Department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than the recommended half doses, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations & Cases Surge Causing ‘Lowest Number Of ICU Beds Available’

DENVER (CBS4) – The push to get Coloradans vaccinated is more urgent than ever, state health experts say. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health advisory about a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (credit: CBS) Hospitalizations are stretched as thin as they’ve ever been throughout the pandemic. “We are at the lowest number of beds we’ve had available, and we do have less than 100 ICU beds open at this moment. That number fluctuates. We know that people move in and out of beds, but the downward trend does continue,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander. The state is also reporting a very high COVID-19 positivity rate. The latest numbers show the seven-day positivity rate is above 9%. The goal is to keep it below 5%. 🔹1,296 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)🔹51% adult critical care ventilators in use🔹95% ICU beds in use🔹2,629 (7-day avg. cases)🔹9.06% (7-day positivity rate) COVID-19 data dashboard: https://t.co/T7NJLAPYzA — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) November 5, 2021 While hospitalizations due to COVID are climbing, there are also more people being admitted now for other medial issues. LINK: Colorado COVID-19 Website
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 700 New Cases & 9 Deaths Reported Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 727 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .03% to 2.96%. Hospitalizations decreased by 17 to 513. Of those hospitalized, 366 adults are in acute care and 142 adults are in intensive care.  Three Children are in acute care and two children are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 549 New Cases, 21 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 549 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 428 are confirmed cases and 121 are probable. All 21 deaths come from an import of state data, with 19 of them from October. One death was in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 group, and 16 were 65 or older. There have been 8,983 total hospitalizations and 134,695 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,362. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KFVS12

More than 17K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 17,462 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths, since the last report on Friday, October 29. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,712,986 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25,948 deaths. As of Thursday night,...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,130 New Cases, 72 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,130 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,585,476 cases and 31,855 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,571 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 606 in ICUs. The state says 14,094,751 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,479,912 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,598 New COVID Cases, 18 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,598 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 803,165. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,689. There were 98,364 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.92%. There are 502 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 145 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KFVS12

Legionnaires’ disease case at Missouri mental health center

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - State officials say a case of Legionnaires’ disease has been confirmed in a patient at a mental health center in Farmington. A spokeswoman for the Department of Mental Health says a patient from the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center was taken to a hospital, which discovered the Legionnaires’ case on Wednesday.
MISSOURI STATE
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County: Lifting Mask Requirements and Vaccinating Children 5 to 11

Los Angeles County Health Department provided this week the framework for lifting masking requirements at events and indoor establishments. For outdoor mega events involving more than 10,000 people, all of the following criteria need to be met before masking requirements are lifted:. L. A. County case rates must demonstrate three...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sun-Gazette

Lycoming, Clinton, Union Counties, experiencing high levels of COVID-19 virus transmission

Lycoming County, along with Clinton and Union counties, are among the 74% of counties in the United States currently experiencing the highest level of virus transmission. In a recent online update, Barbara Hemmendinger, retired family medicine educator and member of the Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, spoke about the ongoing rate of infections in Lycoming County and how it compares to other areas of the state and country.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
mycanyonlake.com

Comal County Reports 40 New COVID-19 Cases Monday but Little Else after Legislature Removes Funding for Texas Health Trace

Comal County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases today but few other details about the state of the virus. Today’s statement from Public Information Officer Cary Zayas was the first issued since the Texas legislature’s Sept. 1 decision to defund the Texas Health Trace system went into effect, and the state reverted to using the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, which has limited reporting capacity.
TEXAS STATE
WMDT.com

Somerset Co. Health Dept. Releases New Covid-19 Testing Schedule

SOMERSET, Co. – The Somerset County Health Department has announced their Covid-19 testing schedule for November. Testing dates: Tuesdays from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. The event will be indoor, so masks will be mandatory, however an appointment is not required. For questions call (443)-523-1920.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAP

Meigs County Health Dept. offering COVID-19 booster shots

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - With the recent authorization of all COVID-19 booster vaccines, the Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) is now taking appointments for all individuals eligible for the shot. To schedule an appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ or the follow the prompts on the Meigs County Health Department website at...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Wbaltv.com

Kid-only COVID-19 vaccine clinics held throughout Maryland

Several large, kid-only COVID-19 vaccine clinics opened in Maryland over the past few days after the pediatric vaccine was approved for children 5-11. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. While many parents and caregivers of younger children said they're relieved, infectious disease...
MARYLAND STATE

