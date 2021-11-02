Municipal Round Up Nov. 1 – 8

Hinton — Paving of Hinton’s streets will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The streets being paved include Fayette Street as well as 14th, 16th and 17th Avenues.

Ronceverte — The Ronceverte City Hall has reopened to the public. Masks are required and only one person at a time in the lobby.

The Ronceverte Public Library Board of Trustees will hold the group’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

Union — The Union Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at Old World Libations on Greenville Road. The event is complimentary with 2021 memberships. If anyone is interested in becoming a member, reach out by calling 304-772-3003 or visit the Union Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Rupert — The Goodson Boys will be performing at the Rupert Public Library on Saturday, Nov., 6 between 1 and 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

Marlinton — The Pocahontas County Parks and Recreation located in Marlinton is promoting a new weight loss support/healthy living group. There will be weekly weigh-ins, monthly challenges, meal planning and other helpful tools. The instructor is Jodi Gragg Zickefoose. The group will meet every Tuesday at the Community Wellness Center from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information call 304-799-7386.

Alderson — The Goodson Boys will be performing at Stuarts Smokehouse & Seafood in Alderson on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 7 until 11 p.m.

