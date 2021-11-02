CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Municipal Round Up Nov. 1 – 8

By by rebecca stalnaker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 6 days ago

Hinton — Paving of Hinton’s streets will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The streets being paved include Fayette Street as well as 14th, 16th and 17th Avenues.

Ronceverte — The Ronceverte City Hall has reopened to the public. Masks are required and only one person at a time in the lobby.
The Ronceverte Public Library Board of Trustees will hold the group’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

Union — The Union Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at Old World Libations on Greenville Road. The event is complimentary with 2021 memberships. If anyone is interested in becoming a member, reach out by calling 304-772-3003 or visit the Union Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Rupert — The Goodson Boys will be performing at the Rupert Public Library on Saturday, Nov., 6 between 1 and 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

Marlinton — The Pocahontas County Parks and Recreation located in Marlinton is promoting a new weight loss support/healthy living group. There will be weekly weigh-ins, monthly challenges, meal planning and other helpful tools. The instructor is Jodi Gragg Zickefoose. The group will meet every Tuesday at the Community Wellness Center from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information call 304-799-7386.

Alderson — The Goodson Boys will be performing at Stuarts Smokehouse & Seafood in Alderson on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 7 until 11 p.m.

The post Municipal Round Up Nov. 1 – 8 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Democratic governor turns on Biden vaccine mandate, not 'correct' or 'effective' solution

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinton, WV
Government
Ronceverte, WV
Government
City
Ronceverte, WV
City
Rupert, WV
City
Greenville, WV
City
Marlinton, WV
City
Hinton, WV
City
Alderson, WV
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CNN

The 'woke mob' didn't come for Aaron Rodgers

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN. (CNN) — Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron...
NFL
CNN

Biden seeks rebound as he basks in huge political victory

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's soon-to-be-signed $1 trillion infrastructure legislation is a direly needed political win and a vindication of his entire creed of politics. But on its own, it is unlikely to rescue a wobbling presidency as midterm elections loom. If ever a President needed a break, it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Travis Scott charged twice in the past for inciting incidents at his concerts

Travis Scott was charged twice in the past for encouraging his fans to flaunt security and safety guidelines at his shows. In the wake of Friday’s Astroworld Festival performance that saw eight people die and several others suffer injuries, eyes are turning to the performer's past conduct. People were hurt when the packed crowd surged forward Friday. Now, many have been taking to social media to discuss and share videos from other live performances from the rapper in which he encouraged rule-breaking and even violence at his shows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Round Up#Old World Libations#The Goodson Boys#The Rupert Public Library#West Virginia Daily News
Fox News

Biden tries to use infrastructure momentum to advance spending bill: LIVE UPDATES

Some moderate Democrats in the House said they want to see a fiscal assessment of Biden’s overall package from the Congressional Budget Office before taking the vote. Much of its costs would be covered with higher taxes on people earning over $10 million annually and large corporations, which would now face a 15% minimum tax in efforts to stop big business from claiming so many deductions they end up paying zero in taxes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy