CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

These Gorgeous Hair Colors Will Help You Transition From Fall Into Winter Flawlessly

By Neha Jamil
vivaglammagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to alter your clothing for the chilly fall seasons, and while you’re pulling out all those shoes and cozy knits, you also should think about changing up your fall hair color. Your summer’s brilliant sun-kissed...

vivaglammagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
sixtyandme.com

Hairstyles for Women Over 60 with Fine Hair

Hair tends to lose color and thin out naturally as we age. Genetics, lifestyle, and diet are all factors that can lead us to have thinner hair in our 60s. Some things you can control while others you can’t. Overuse of styling and heating products can also make our hair thin prematurely. Relaxers are great for straightening African hair but can leave you with thinning hair over time.
HAIR CARE
SheFinds

3 Anti-Aging Hairstyles For Women With Round, Square And Heart-Shaped Faces

Whether you love or hate heading to the hair salon for that obligatory healthy cut, it’s only natural to want a new style that suits you and your features, particularly as you age. Turning to Pinterest for inspiration may be great in some cases, but it’s often better to play to your strengths and cater your new cut to your face shape, flattering your jaw line and even allowing you to look younger than you are. The next time you’re gearing up for a hairstyle revamp or even just a small trim, these are the three best styles to bring to your salon to turn back the clock depending on your face shape, according to Fekkai Stylist, Chiran Hayasaka and Michelle Bareid, Founder of Hair Extensions Advisor.
HAIR CARE
Vogue

9 Of The Best Hair Curlers For Perfect Waves In Minutes

The secret to those enviable waves and curls that are all over Instagram? A great set of hair curlers. The best hair curlers will give you effortless beachy waves in minutes, and crucially, without damaging or singeing your hair. What are the best hair curlers?. Choosing the perfect curling wand...
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

25 Stylish Wedge Haircuts for Women Over 60

The trendy wedge haircuts for women over 60 utilize short, stacked pieces in the back, creating a voluminous edge. They provide a retro vibe that older women can pull off while making them look half their age!. To ensure the chop’s suitability on you, arrange a consultation beforehand. Check with...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Hair Stylists#Weather#Clothing
SheFinds

3 Age-Defying Makeup Tips Experts Swear By For Mature Skin

Getting older is a fact of life, and with the passing years often comes the development of fine lines and wrinkles that appear through decreased collagen production and built up sun damage. While a well-rounded skincare routine complete with retinol and daily SPF can help to prevent further damage from appearing, it can also be useful to know how to apply your makeup in a way which accentuates your best features rather than drawing attention to your age.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

"Banana" Eyeliner Is the Latest Retro Makeup Trend to Make a Comeback

Of all the makeup products out there, eyeliner is the most polarizing. Some find it too challenging to master and avoid it at all costs; others can't get enough and are constantly on the hunt for a new trend to experiment with. If you're a proud member of #TeamEyliner, you're going to love the "banana" eyeliner trend.
MAKEUP
fashionisers.com

7 Trendy Short Hairstyles for Women

If you have long hair currently, and are considering trying out a short cut-take a look at the possibilities, we have gathered here for you to look at. Short haircuts are much more versatile now than they once were; even the classic pixie has evolved into something much more interesting and edgy if you still like to change your look even with a short haircut.
HAIR CARE
Elite Daily

Here's The Color You Should Dye Your Hair This Winter, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

There’s nothing like a new season to make you want to do a total aesthetic change. But, as you bring back out your sweaters, pants, and turtlenecks, there’s something you still need for your full transformation: a fresh, new hair color for fall and winter. And, when it comes to choosing your new hair shade, you should look no further for inspiration than your zodiac sign, especially if you’re feeling a little indecisive.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
theeverygirl.com

6 Secrets from a Stylist on Achieving Perfect Hair

You know that hair envy we all feel when we scroll through Pinterest or Instagram and see picture after picture of perfectly tousled locks? If only good hair days were so easy. That’s why we asked industry-leading hairstylist, Amanda Diedrich of Blohaute, to share her expert tips on making those lust-worthy hair Instagram pictures a reality. She shared with us six hair stylist tips for achieving soft, manageable, healthy hair that you will love regardless of hair type.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Edgy Pixie Cuts for Women of All Ages and Hair Textures

Trendy and edgy pixie cuts are short crops that manifest bold confidence. It’s achieved with longer strands at the front and crown areas, while the sides and back are shorter. Added volume is a key ingredient with short hair. She suggests, “Start with a root booster or volumizer before blow-drying....
HAIR CARE
vivaglammagazine.com

3 Gorgeous Color Trends for Short Hairstyles

Do you love your short hairstyle but you want to spice it up a bit? If you do not want to grow your hair long but you want to revamp your style, one thing that you can consider is to have a new hair color. This will do a dramatic change in your look without the need to grow your hair long or cut it even shorter.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Best Ways to Wear Curtain Bangs with Short Hair

The ever-so-popular curtain bangs on short hair is an edgy and volume-boosting accessory to the tresses. They consist of a middle partition, with the fringe resting on both sides of the face. It highlights your best features, creating a charming radiance. It’s all about the aesthetic details with curtain bangs....
HAIR CARE
PopSugar

Allow Us to Match Your Zodiac Sign to Your Perfect Winter Makeup Trend

Each season brings new opportunities to experiment with the latest makeup trends. In the summer, it's all about dewy skin and neon hues, but this winter's batch of beauty trends is nothing to scoff at. In fact, there are so many exciting looks to try out that you may find it hard to know where to start. That's where this guide comes in: find the best winter makeup trend that suits you based on your zodiac sign, so you can get right to playing and enjoying all of the festivities that the season has to offer.
MAKEUP
In Style

Nicole Kidman Cares for Her Curls With This Under-$40 Hair Oil

We talk a lot about Nicole Kidman's hair, but it's simply never enough. Her hair is glorious and a scene-stealer in and of itself, and unsurprisingly requires plenty of careful maintenance. The natural red-head has donned a number of hairstyles (and even a few color changes) over the years, and she's recently revealed there's one product she uses to keep her hair in its most pristine state.
HAIR CARE
Glamour

‘Expensive Brunette’ Is the Brown Hair Trend You’ll Be Seeing Everywhere This Fall

A new spin on brown hair is here: expensive brunette. “Expensive brunette is all about giving deeper hair energy, dimension, and detail,” says celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith, European creative director for Evo Hair. “It’s all too easy when going for a darker shade of hair color to apply one tone all over, a similar result to using a box dye at home. I’m of the opinion that it’s professional hair colorists’ responsibility to give our clients something they could never get at home, and so expensive brunette is all about adding detail and interest with multiple deeper shades to make the result more dimensional and expensive looking.”
HAIR CARE
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The best bob haircuts of 2021, because short hair has ruled this year

It's undeniable, 2021 was the year of bob haircuts. And though there have been some contenders for the top cut of 2021 (looking at you The Shag, The Mullet, XXL length and even, layers), bobs have held onto its title for another year as the cool-girl cut we can't get enough of.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

The 10 Best Ugg Boots and Shoes to Help You Survive Winter

Although the Ugg brand has been around since 1978, Hollywood stars made its classic boots a hit in the early 2000s. Even Oprah Winfrey incorporated them into her famous “Favorite Things” list and gifted 350 pairs to her studio audience, which catapulted the California-based label to even greater success. The warm, yet breathable sheepskin boots have since waned in and out of style, but gained renewed traction in recent years thanks to the brand’s focus on buzzy designer collaborations and a shift in the market towards more wearable footwear options. And today, you’d be hard-pressed to go anywhere without seeing at...
APPAREL
Pretty Pearls

Chocolate Chai: Autumn Trend Hair Color

Autumn is here and brings with it a new hair color trend - "Chocolate Chai." I'll show you how the trendy brunette will give you a fresh look this fall. Not only do the leaves change their colors in autumn, but we also like to give our hair a new coat of paint in the golden season. The latest hair color trend for fall is called Chocolate Chai and is a gorgeous shade of brown in a balayage style.

Comments / 0

Community Policy