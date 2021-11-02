These Gorgeous Hair Colors Will Help You Transition From Fall Into Winter Flawlessly

Whether you love or hate heading to the hair salon for that obligatory healthy cut, it’s only natural to want a new style that suits you and your features, particularly as you age. Turning to Pinterest for inspiration may be great in some cases, but it’s often better to play to your strengths and cater your new cut to your face shape, flattering your jaw line and even allowing you to look younger than you are. The next time you’re gearing up for a hairstyle revamp or even just a small trim, these are the three best styles to bring to your salon to turn back the clock depending on your face shape, according to Fekkai Stylist, Chiran Hayasaka and Michelle Bareid, Founder of Hair Extensions Advisor.

HAIR CARE ・ 27 DAYS AGO