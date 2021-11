Chicago Bulls (5-1) at Boston Celtics (2-4) The Chicago Bulls are legit, and some fans don’t know what to do. The Bulls notched their first signature regular-season win of the 2021-2022 season with a gritty 107-99 win against the previously undefeated Utah Jazz. The Bulls are one DeMar DeRozan airball away from being undefeated, have honored team legends Joakim Noah and Toni Kukoc in back-to-back games at the United Center, and have multiple All-Star level players on their team and a guy in Lonzo Ball who is making a legitimate early-season case for an All-NBA Defensive First Team selection.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO