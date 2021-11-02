Morbius trailer may tease future of Spider-Man after MCU trilogy

Morbius Trailer Brings Jared Leto’s Living Vampire Into Sony’s Spider-Verse. As fans wait for another Spider-Man trailer, Sony’s also gearing up for Morbius. The studio today debuted the new official trailer for the next installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, featuring plenty of fresh footage from the film starring Suicide Squad vet Jared Leto. The video offers a glance at the titular antihero and how he became a vampire after an exotic trip that was meant to find a cure for his rare disease. In a sort of Batman Begins homage, a storm of bats attack Michael Morbius and his companions and change his life forever. After the dangerous encounter, Morbius disappears for a few months only to return with a set of super powers that test his morality. After all, with great power comes great responsibility, but Morbius might have to learn it the hard way.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO