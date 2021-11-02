Products Suit Against Groupon Pushed Into Fed Court

Traditionally, posthumous permanency awards in New York workers’ compensation claims were limited to certain circumstances where an injury to a statutorily enumerated body member (generally, an extremity) entitled a decedent-claimant’s qualifying survivors or estate to benefits based on the scheduled loss of use (SLU) of the extremity. In Matter of Green v. Dutchess County BOCES, 183 A.D.3d 23 (3d Dept. 2020), however, the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Department expanded workers’ compensation carriers’ liability to payments not just for posthumous SLUs, but also for permanent partial disability (PPD) benefits to a claimant’s estate, even where the claimant passes during the PPD period as a result of unrelated causes. The Court of Appeals passed on providing a substantive ruling on the matter pending a final determination on awards following remand in Green, leaving the case currently valid law.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO