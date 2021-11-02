CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Products Suit Against Groupon Pushed Into Fed Court

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against...

www.law.com

Law.com

Florida Suit Alleges Farmers Insurance For Allegedly Backtracking on $10 Million Policy Limit

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Farmers Insurance has retained partner Karl E. Sturge of Marlow, Connell, Abrams, Adler, Newman & Lewis as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Sept. 9 in Florida Middle District Court by Kaufman & Lynd on behalf of Vincent Lee Stumbo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell, is 6:21-cv-01551, Stumbo v. Farmers Insurance Company, Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Paying Permanent Partial Disability Benefits to the Recently Deceased? The Implications of ‘Green’ on New York Workers’ Compensation Law

Traditionally, posthumous permanency awards in New York workers’ compensation claims were limited to certain circumstances where an injury to a statutorily enumerated body member (generally, an extremity) entitled a decedent-claimant’s qualifying survivors or estate to benefits based on the scheduled loss of use (SLU) of the extremity. In Matter of Green v. Dutchess County BOCES, 183 A.D.3d 23 (3d Dept. 2020), however, the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Department expanded workers’ compensation carriers’ liability to payments not just for posthumous SLUs, but also for permanent partial disability (PPD) benefits to a claimant’s estate, even where the claimant passes during the PPD period as a result of unrelated causes. The Court of Appeals passed on providing a substantive ruling on the matter pending a final determination on awards following remand in Green, leaving the case currently valid law.
LABOR ISSUES
yoursun.com

Suit against Plantation now a class action

VENICE — What began as one lawsuit seeking a refund of an equity membership in the Plantation Golf & Country Club will go to trial next year as a class action involving hundreds of plaintiffs. They’re suing both PGCC and Concert Plantation LLC, a subsidiary of Concert Golf Partners that...
LAW
State
Pennsylvania State
Law.com

Florida Appellate Ruling Enforces Real Estate Developers Need to Understand The Rules And Agreements In Contracts

Appellant Linda Dewees signed a Purchase Contract that contained dispute resolution procedures. The appellees were allegedly negligent for failing to ensure safety to all travel lanes for pedestrians and bicyclists to use. Dewees’s negligence and breach of duty claims had no significant relationship with the Purchase Contract containing the arbitration...
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

General Motors Financial Co. Hit With Claims Under Fair Credit Reporting Act

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. General Motors Financial Co. Inc. and TransUnion were sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The court case was filed by Sanders Law Group on behalf of Elizabeth Richardson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-04859, Richardson v. General Motors Financial Co. Inc. et al.
ECONOMY
Law.com

How Should Law Firms Use Their Windfall of Profits?

Many law firms found themselves with more cash in the past year, and some are looking to reinvest it. Legal industry experts have seen an increase in IT, business development and DEI spend recently. Still, law firms generally don't invest in their business as much as they should, largely because...
LAW
reviewjournal.com

Lawyers ask to cancel court hearing in Hsieh suit

Attorneys for Tony Hsieh’s longtime friend and financial manager filed court papers Friday withdrawing motions that contained allegations that Hsieh’s brother bought him drugs and “plied” him with alcohol in the months before his death. But lawyers for Tony Lee did not retract the allegations regarding Hsieh’s brother and reserved...
LAW
Natchitoches Times

State files suit against Village of Powhatan

The State, through Attorney General Jeff Landry, has filed suit against the Village of Powhatan. The citation was delivered to Powhatan Mayor Hardrick Rivers Oct. 4. The state is seeking the appointment of an Independent Fiscal Administrator for the Village due to increasing debt by the Village. According to the...
POWHATAN, LA
Law.com

Product Liability Suit Over Broken Bicycle Seat Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against bicycle maker Kent International to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Schiffman Firm on behalf of Janet Thomas and Lawrence Thomas. The case is 2:21-cv-01554, Thomas et al v. Kent International, Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Personal Injury Suit Against Walgreens Holding Company Sent to Fed Court

Counsel at Litchfield Cavo on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Clearfield & Kofsky on behalf of Theresa Gallagher. The case is 2:21-cv-04699, Gallagher v. Walgreen Co. et al.
RETAIL
bloomberglaw.com

T-Mobile Pushes Again for Pause on Data Breach Class Action Suit

Multidistrict litigation likely, so pause makes sense, T-Mobile says. Telecom giant hit with dozens of class suits following breach. doubled down on its bid to pause a proposed data breach class action pending against it, arguing that because there’s a strong likelihood a multidistrict litigation will be formed in less than two months, instituting a stay makes sense.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Tesla Workers’ Wage, Forced Labor Suit Proceeds in Federal Court

Federal court has jurisdiction over FLSA, California wage claims. factory in California failed to convinced a federal judge in San Jose to send back to state court a lawsuit alleging violations of wage and hour, labor trafficking, and workers’ compensation laws. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of...
LABOR ISSUES
setexasrecord.com

State Farm Lloyds settles several insurance suits in federal court this month

HOUSTON – In the month of October, State Farm Lloyds settled several insurance lawsuits housed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, court records show. Many of the settled cases were lawsuits brought by Daly & Black, a Houston law firm specializing in insurance litigation. For...
HOUSTON, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Judiciary Asks Appeals Court to Uphold Harassment Suit Dismissal

Judiciary asks Fourth Circuit to uphold lower court dismissal in brief. Ex-defender who brought suit claims Fifth Amendment protection. The judiciary asked a federal circuit court to uphold the dismissal of a lawsuit by a former public defender in North Carolina who said her rights were violated when she tried to report sexual harassment internally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediapost.com

Google Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Shareholder Suit

Google is urging the Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision to allow investors to proceed with a claim that the company misled them by waiting too long to disclose a data breach that affected Google+ users. In a petition made available this week, Google says the ruling --...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Tyson faces new legal challenges over its pandemic response

Tyson Foods is facing new challenges in its effort to dispose of lawsuits that accuse the company of failing to protect workers from injury and death caused by COVID-19. In the past few months, the U.S. Department of Justice has sided with Tyson workers on a key element of the case; a federal judge in […] The post Tyson faces new legal challenges over its pandemic response appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PUBLIC HEALTH

