BoyarMiller issued the following announcement on Oct. 28. BoyarMiller is pleased to celebrate Jill Willard Young, the 2021 recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Henderson High School. The honor recognizes her extraordinary achievements in her profession and her contributions to others and the community. Young received the award in Henderson, Texas during the annual Homecoming festivities and stayed to lead a discussion on a career in law with the high school seniors.

HENDERSON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO