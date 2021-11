Gucci enlisted the help of some of its most famous customers for their latest Hollywood-centric runway show. Creative Director Alessandro Michele took over Los Angeles’s Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday night, lining the Walk of Fame with seating and turning the stretch of sidewalk outside the iconic TLC Chinese Theater into a catwalk. For the “Gucci Love Parade” show, Macaulay Culkin took the runway, as did Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and longtime friend of the brand, Jared Leto. Leto also plays fashion designer Paolo Gucci in the new Ridley Scott film House of Gucci. Set to be released later this month, it follows the tumultuous relationship between Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci and the aftermath of his murder in 1995.

