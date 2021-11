James Harden is apparently so fond of the club that he is starting to have an almost Pavlovian response to hearing the word. After his Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers on Friday, the ex-MVP was asked how cool it was for teammate LaMarcus Aldridge to have joined the 20,000-point club that night. Harden’s eyes momentarily lit up when he heard the word “club,” only to let out a disappointed “oh” when he found out what the reporter was actually talking about. Check out the funny video.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO